How to change the Wi-Fi network on your Google Home, and connect all of your smart devices

caption It’s possible to change the Wi-Fi network on your Google Home if you need to connect it to a different network. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The Google Home can be a helpful personal assistant, and is a convenient way to connect all of the smart devices in your home.

Once your devices are connected to your Google Home, you can control them all from your phone via the Google Home app, or simply with the sound of your voice.

You can ask the Google Assistant on your device to tell you the weather, find a song on Spotify, or even play a show on Netflix if you have it connected to your TV.

However, in order for the Google Home to do any of this, it first has to be hooked up to a functioning Wi-Fi network. If you need to change Wi-Fi networks for any reason, you can do so in the Google Home app.

Here’s how to do it.

How to change the Wi-Fi network on your Google Home

1. Open the Google Home app on your iPhone or Android phone.

2. Tap on the name of your Google Home device.

caption Tap the desired device. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. Tap the settings button in the upper right corner of the screen. It’s the one shaped like a gear, second from the right.

caption Tap the settings button. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

4. Tap “Wi-Fi.” It should be second from the bottom on the list of options.

caption Tap “Wi-Fi.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

5. Tap the red “Forget This Network” button. You will then be taken back to the app’s home screen.

caption Tap “Forget This Network.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

You can now follow these instructions to set up your Google Home on a different Wi-Fi network.

