How to change your age on YouTube through your Google account settings

caption It’s easy to change your age on YouTube by updating your birthdate in your Google account settings. source Shutterstock

You can change your age on YouTube if you previously entered an incorrect birthdate, or if you have your parents’ permission to access restricted content.

You would change your age on YouTube by changing the age on your Google account, as both are connected and will update simultaneously.

Some YouTube content is restricted to viewers 18 and older, while YouTube’s stated policy is that children under 13 should not use the site at all, especially not to upload content.

No one under the age of 13 is supposed to be on YouTube. In fact, there is a secondary app – YouTube Kids – designed with content specifically for children under 13.

However, it’s not very difficult to get around these age restrictions, and YouTube seems to know this, as it has recently got in trouble with the Federal Trade Commission for violating child privacy laws. Google, YouTube’s parent company, had to pay a $170 million settlement for illegally collecting the data of children under 13.

In addition, some mature content on YouTube is restricted to viewers aged 18 and older. If you don’t meet the age requirements for certain videos – depending on the birthdate you entered in your YouTube profile – you won’t be able to watch those videos on your account.

If you want to change your age on YouTube, ideally you have your parent’s permission to access mature content. Or perhaps you just want to fix a birthdate you had incorrectly entered.

Whatever your reasons, the process is pretty simple, and it involves your Google account as much as your YouTube profile.

How to change your age on YouTube

1. Once logged into your account, click your image or avatar at the top right corner of the YouTube homepage.

2. Click “Manage your Google Account” on the dropdown menu that appears.

caption Click “Manage your Google Account” to update your settings. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. Click the blue text reading “Personal info” on the left-hand column of the next page.

caption Go to the Personal info tab. source Steven John/Business Insider

4. Click the arrow beside your birthday.

5. Click the pencil icon to edit your birthday.

caption Edit your birthday with the pencil icon. source Steven John/Business Insider

6. Enter your new birthdate, then hit “UPDATE.”

Now log out of YouTube, and when you sign back in, your new age will be there.

