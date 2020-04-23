How to change your email address on Houseparty through the mobile app

By
Marissa Perino, Business Insider US
-

It's easy to change your email on Houseparty should you change your primary email account.

caption
source
Houseparty

You may wish to change your email on Houseparty if you prefer a different address or no longer have access to your original account.

Updating your Houseparty app email can take less than a minute – you’ll just have to access the settings menu on your mobile device first. Your profile page is where you can make changes to your email, username, display name, and profile picture.

Simply tap in the email box and type a new email with the keyboard that appears. A green arrow will appear to announce the successful switch.

Here’s how to change your email on Houseparty.

How to change your email on Houseparty

1. Open the Houseparty app on your mobile device.

2. Tap the smiley face icon in the upper left hand corner.

Tap the smiley face icon.

caption
source
Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. Tap the gear icon in the pop-up.

Tap the gear icon to open the settings.

caption
source
Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. Tap “Edit Profile.”

Tap

caption
source
Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. This will bring you to your profile page. Tap in the email entry to begin editing. Delete the current email and use the keyboard to type a new address.

Edit your email as you wish.

caption
source
Marissa Perino/Business Insider

6. Tap the “Save” button and a green checkmark will appear confirming the successful switch.

Tap

caption
source
Marissa Perino/Business Insider

