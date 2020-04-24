How to change your password on Houseparty by resetting it

caption It’s possible to change your Houseparty password, though you have to log out of your account first. source Houseparty

You can change your Houseparty password by using the “Forgot Password” option from the sign-in screen.

Unfortunately, you can’t directly change your Houseparty password on the app’s profile page without logging out first.

It’s easy to change your Houseparty password – though you’ll have to log out of the app first.

It’s important to note that you can’t change your email from your profile page on the app. To change your password, you’ll have to log out of your account first and use the “Forgot Password?” option on the sign-in screen. Even if you haven’t forgotten it, this is the only way to change your password on Houseparty.

Houseparty will send a link to the email account connected to your account. Follow the instructions to change your password. Once the change is complete, you can return to the app and log in with your updated information.

Here’s how to change your Houseparty password.

How to change your Houseparty password by resetting it

1. Open the Houseparty app on your iPhone or Android.

2. Tap the smiley face icon in the upper left hand corner.

caption Tap the smiley face icon. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. Tap the gear icon to open the settings page.

caption Tap the gear icon to open the settings. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and tap the log out option labeled with an “X.”

5. This will open a small pop-up. Tap “Log Out” to confirm.

caption Tap “Log Out.” source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

6. From the Houseparty login screen, tap “I Already Have An Account.”

caption Tap “I Already Have An Account.” source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

7. Tap “Forgot Password?” on the next page.

caption Tap “Forgot Password?” source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

8. A prompt will appear telling you to check your email.

9. Find the email in your inbox and click the link to begin the process on your mobile browser.

caption Click the link in your email. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

10. Choose a new password and enter it twice. Tap the blue “Reset Password” button when you’re done.

caption Choose a new password. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

11. The screen will now confirm that your password was updated. Tap the link “Go back to the app!” to return and log in with your new password. (Depending on your browser settings, a pop-up will appear confirming opening a new app.)

caption You can now return to the app. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

