How to change your primary location on Yelp using a computer or mobile device

You can change your primary location on Yelp and customize your profile as well as search results for events in your area.

Your primary location will also allow you to engage in forums with local members in your community and view public bookmarks for local businesses near you.

When it comes to the type of content Yelp will show you, numerous factors go into it, such as how often you have visited a particular city and what your primary location is listed as on your Yelp profile.

If you recently relocated to a new area, or wish to modify your primary location for other reasons, here’s how to change your primary location on Yelp in two simple ways.

How to change your primary location on Yelp using your computer

1. Go to Yelp on your PC or Mac computer and log into your profile.

2. Click your profile icon in the top-right corner of your screen, then click on “Account Settings.”

3. In “Account Settings,” click on the “Locations” tab in the left hand menu.

4. Click “Add a New Location.” Then add a nickname for the location as well as the city you wish to add to your account, and then click “Save.”

5. After you save a new location, click “Make Primary” underneath the location, and it will serve as the main location on your Yelp account.

How to change your primary location on Yelp using your mobile phone

1. Unlock your iPhone or Android device and launch the Yelp app.

2. Tap “More” in the lower-right corner of your screen, then tap on “Settings” to launch a new page.

3. In “Settings,” tap on “My Locations,” then change your primary location.

4. Once you change your location, tap the “Settings” button in the top-left corner to confirm the change.

