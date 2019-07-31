How to change your YouTube name in 5 simple steps

caption You can only change your YouTube name three times in 90 days. source Shutterstock

You can change your YouTube name in five simple steps.

You can only change your YouTube name three times in a 90-day period, so make sure you choose carefully before making the switch.

Are you still using a YouTube name that you chose back in high school and that’s decidedly embarrassing here in adulthood? Or have your interests changed and you now post and view different types of media that doesn’t fit the feel of your current YouTube name?

No problem, just change that YouTube name and get on your way. YouTube makes it easy to change your username, and the process takes less than a minute.

Just note that you can only change your YouTube name three times in a 90-day period, so be certain about the change before you go through with it.

How to change your YouTube name

1. Go to YouTube and make sure you’re signed into your account.

2. Click on your account icon in the top right corner of the screen (it will be an image you chose or a circle with a letter in it).

3. Hit “Settings” on the dropdown menu that appears.

caption Choose Settings in the drop down menu on the right. source Steven John/Business Insider

4. On the next page, you will see your current YouTube name; click the words “Edit on Google” beside your name.

caption Click “Edit on Google” next to your profile. source Steven John/Business Insider

5. Replace your current name with your chosen new name, then click “OK.”

caption Type your new YouTube name. source Steven John/Business Insider

And that’s it, you now have a new YouTube username. Your new Youtube name will appear on your YouTube channel, any videos you post on the platform, and on any comments you make on other videos.

