How to change your YouTube language on a computer or mobile device

You can change your YouTube language on a computer or mobile device.

It’s easy to change your YouTube language on a computer by navigating to the language settings on YouTube.

To change your YouTube language on an iPhone or Android, you will have to change the language of your entire phone.

It’s safe to say that YouTube is the main online destination for videos.

Whether you’re looking for recipe demonstrations, music videos, or even updates from your favorite vloggers, YouTube has something for everyone – no matter where you’re from or what language you speak.

YouTube isn’t just for English-language speakers. The site allows you to change the default language in just a few simple steps.

Here’s how to do it on both desktop and mobile.

How to change your YouTube language on desktop

1. Go to YouTube.com and enter your username and password to sign into your account.

2. In the upper right-hand corner of the screen, click on the small round button showing your profile picture to reveal a drop-down menu.

3. Click on the Language option.

caption Click on Language in your account menu. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

4. On the next page, you’ll be shown a list of available languages YouTube can be displayed in. Scroll down until you find the language of your choice and click on it.

caption Choose from the available languages. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

5. YouTube will now automatically begin operating in the language you chose. To revert back to English or select a different language, just follow the same steps outlined above.

How to change your YouTube language on mobile

Changing your YouTube language on mobile depends on which device you have.

If you have an iPhone, this requires changing the language of your phone as a whole.

You can do this by going to the Settings app, then tapping General → Language & Region → iPhone language. Now you can choose the language you want your YouTube app and your phone to operate in.

caption Change the language of your iPhone in Settings. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

The next time you open YouTube, the app will automatically display in this language, as long as you’re signed into your YouTube account.

caption YouTube will now appear in the language you set. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

On an Android device, you’ll also need to change your phone’s language setting by opening the Settings app and going to System → Languages & input → Languages and tapping on the language of your choice.

From that point on, YouTube will begin operating in the default language you selected.

