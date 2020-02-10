How to charge your Apple TV remote, or change its battery if you have an older model

caption The method to charge an Apple TV remote depends on which type of remote you have. source Hadrian/Shutterstock

To charge a newer Apple TV remote, you’ll simply need to plug it into a wall, computer, or other USB outlet using a lightning cable.

Older Apple TV remotes can’t be charged, and will instead need to have their batteries changed.

You can check how much charge is left in your Apple TV remotes by visiting your “Remotes and Devices” menu.

Apple TV’s remotes are useful, but like all electronic devices, they’ll eventually run out of charge. A remote that’s low on charge will respond slowly, and sometimes even fail to turn on.

The way you charge your Apple TV remote will depend on what sort of remote you have.

Older Apple TV models use the Apple Remote, which is silver or white with a black circle at the top. Newer models use the Siri/Apple TV Remote, which is black with a smooth touchpad at the top.

Here’s how to charge both, and check how much charge is left on your remote at any time.

How to charge your Apple TV remote

The way you’ll charge an Apple TV remote depends on which remote model you have.

If you have the original “Apple Remote,” in either its white or aluminum design, you’ll need to physically change its batteries. There’s no way to plug it in and charge it. The remote takes one CR 2032 battery, which you can buy at most general retailers, as well as online.

To replace the battery on the aluminum model, use a coin to open the slot on the back. Once it’s open, take out the depleted battery and place a new battery inside, with the positive side facing towards you.

caption You can open the aluminum remote’s battery compartment with a coin. source Apple

To replace the battery of the white Apple Remote, use a paperclip to open the battery compartment at the very bottom of the remote. Once you’ve slid the battery tray out, replace the battery. Make sure the positive side of the battery is facing you.

caption On the original white Apple Remote, the battery compartment is in the bottom of the remote. source Apple

The newer “Siri Remote” (also called the “Apple TV Remote” in some locations) can be charged with a lightning cable, the same cable that can be used to charge an iPhone or iPad.

You’ll simply need to plug one end into the bottom of the Siri/Apple TV remote, and plug the USB end into a wall outlet, computer, or other charging device. The remote will take about two and a half hours to fully charge.

caption The Siri Remote charges with a cable. source Apple

How to check the remaining charge on your Apple TV remote

If you’re not sure how much charge is left on your remote, you can check via your Apple TV. Here’s how.

1. Open the Settings app from your Apple TV home screen.

caption From your homepage, open your Settings. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

2. Scroll down to and click on “Remotes and Devices.”

caption Open the “Remotes and Devices” menu. source Apple

3. Scroll down and select “Remote,” which has a battery symbol next to it.

caption You’ll see a graphic showing how much battery life is left. source Apple

4. This will show you how much charge your Apple TV remote currently has. If it’s getting low, you’ll want to recharge it or change the batteries.

