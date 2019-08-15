How to charge a Fitbit Alta, and what to do if your Alta isn’t charging

caption The Fitbit Alta doesn’t take long to fully charge. source Business Insider

It takes between one to two hours to fully charge a Fitbit Alta, and you can check its battery level while it recharges by tapping the screen.

Fully charged, you should expect up to a week of battery life out of your Fitbit Alta, assuming you use it regularly.

If your Fitbit Alta is not charging properly, wipe the pins on the charging points of the tracker and charger with a clean, lint-free cloth lightly dampened with isopropyl alcohol.

A Fitbit Alta with a drained battery won’t do you much good, save for use as an inefficient paperweight.

The good news? After about an hour or two of charging, your Fitbit Alta will have enough battery life to last you a full week of regular use.

So let’s get that Fitbit Alta charged up and ready to track your steps, sleep, heart rate, calories burned, and all the rest of it. Here’s how to charge a Fitbit Alta.

How to charge a Fitbit Alta

1. Connect the USB plug of the charger into a computer or wall adapter

2. Squeeze together on the clamps on the back of the charger to open them wide.

3. Align the pins on the back of the Alta with those set into the charger.

caption Open the charging clamp and fit it into place over the Fitbit’s charging pins. source Fitbit

4. Release the clamps to leave the charger secured in place.

If the device gently vibrates, and you see a battery icon appear on the Fitbit Alta’s screen, you have successfully connected the tracker to a power supply.

caption When the charging icon appears on the Alta’s screen, it means you’ve connected the charger properly. source Fitbit

If you know you’ve connected the charger, but your Fitbit isn’t charging, it might need to be cleaned. To clean it, take a clean, lint-free cloth and lightly dampen it with isopropyl alcohol. Wipe down the charging pins on both the charger and the Alta, and dry them afterwards.

Now go enjoy an hour or two not being tracked.

