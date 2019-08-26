How to charge a Fitbit Blaze in 4 simple steps

caption Once you’ve fully charged your Fitbit Blaze, you should be able to use it for almost a full week. source Fitbit

You can fully charge a Fitbit Blaze in less than two hours even if its battery was completely depleted.

A Fitbit Blaze should hold a charge for almost a full week during normal use, but it’s a good idea to give charge it every three or four days to ensure it doesn’t die on you.

You will see a battery icon on the screen of your Fitbit Blaze once it is properly placed in its charging cradle and is being powered up.

A fitness tracker without a charged battery is about as useful as a bike with flat tires, so you should make sure your Fitbit is always powered up and ready to go.

With a Fitbit Blaze, achieving a full charge shouldn’t take more than two hours – even from a full drain – and once at full power, the device will last almost a week.

To charge a Fitbit Blaze, you’ll need it’s dedicated charging cradle and access to a USB port.

Here’s how to do it.

How to charge a Fitbit Blaze

1. Pop the Fitbit Blaze tracker out of its frame by pressing down on the face of the device with both thumbs.

2. Connect the USB cable to a port where it can receive power (a computer or wall plug).

caption Plug in the charging cradle. source Fitbit

3. Slip the tracker into the cradle, making sure its pins align with those in the charging cradle, and then press the lid closed until it clicks.

caption Open the charging cradle and insert the tracker. source Fitbit

4. If properly placed, a battery icon will now appear on the face of the Fitbit Blaze.

caption A battery icon will appear when your Fitbit Blaze is charging properly. source Fitbit

Once fully charged, you can click the tracker back into its band and expect multiple days of reports on your heart rate, calorie burn, distance covered, and more.

