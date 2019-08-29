How to charge a Fitbit Charge 2 in 3 simple steps

By
Steven John, Business Insider US
-
Once you've fully charged your Fitbit Charge 2, you should be able to use it for about a full week.

Fitbit

The more you wear your Fitbit Charge 2, the better the data it collects can serve you. When you have access to months and months of metrics, you can determine just how well you are living the lifestyle you want, in terms of your overall health and wellness.

But to record all that data over time, you need to make sure your Fitbit Charge 2 always has a charge. Luckily, charging a Fitbit Charge 2 only takes about two hours.

How to charge a Fitbit Charge 2

1. Connect the Fitbit Charge 2 charging cable into a USB outlet.

2. Gently squeeze the clamps on either side of the charger’s head, making sure the pins on the Fitbit Charge 2’s back and the charger are aligned.

Clamp the charger into place on the Fitbit Charge 2.

Fitbit

3. Release the clamps, ensuring the button on the tracker slips into the charger’s cutout.

If properly connected, the Fitbit Charge 2 will vibrate once. And when charging is complete, the battery icon on the tracker’s face will display as filled. You then should be good to go for a solid week without the need for more power.

