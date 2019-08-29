How to charge a Fitbit Charge 2 in 3 simple steps

caption Once you’ve fully charged your Fitbit Charge 2, you should be able to use it for about a full week. source Fitbit

To charge a Fitbit Charge 2, you just need to connect it to its charging cable, and make sure its pins are aligned.

Unlike other Fitbit models, the Charge 2 doesn’t need to be removed from its band to be charged.

A fully charged Fitbit Charge 2 will last at least a week with moderate use, and takes only about two hours to reach a full charge.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The more you wear your Fitbit Charge 2, the better the data it collects can serve you. When you have access to months and months of metrics, you can determine just how well you are living the lifestyle you want, in terms of your overall health and wellness.

But to record all that data over time, you need to make sure your Fitbit Charge 2 always has a charge. Luckily, charging a Fitbit Charge 2 only takes about two hours.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to charge a Fitbit Charge 2

1. Connect the Fitbit Charge 2 charging cable into a USB outlet.

2. Gently squeeze the clamps on either side of the charger’s head, making sure the pins on the Fitbit Charge 2’s back and the charger are aligned.

caption Clamp the charger into place on the Fitbit Charge 2. source Fitbit

3. Release the clamps, ensuring the button on the tracker slips into the charger’s cutout.

If properly connected, the Fitbit Charge 2 will vibrate once. And when charging is complete, the battery icon on the tracker’s face will display as filled. You then should be good to go for a solid week without the need for more power.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: