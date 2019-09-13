How to charge a PlayStation 4 controller using your PS4 console

caption You can charge a PS4 controller with the proper USB cable. source George Dolgikh/Shutterstock

To charge a PS4 controller, you should connect it to the PlayStation 4 console with a USB cable while the console is on or in Rest Mode.

A fully depleted PS4 controller battery will require approximately two hours to recharge to full capacity.

You can check the progress of the controller’s charge on the screen of your system by pressing and holding your controller’s PS button.

Without a working controller, a PlayStation 4 is just an expensive paperweight. And while wireless PS4 controllers are convenient and freeing, they also need to be charged occasionally.

Thankfully, charging a PS4 controller couldn’t be much simpler if you have the proper USB cable.

How to charge a PS4 controller

To charge a PlayStation 4 controller, simply connect it to the PS4 console using the USB cable provided with the system.

As long as the PS4 is switched on (it can be in Rest Mode), the controller will commence charging.

caption There’s a micro-USB port on the back of the PS4 controller, which you’ll use to plug it in. source Amazon

A complete charge takes about two hours. You should be sure to let the battery run out, and then fully charge your PS4 controllers several times a year, to ensure their battery life doesn’t shorten.

To check the current charge level on your controller, press and hold the controller’s PS button, and the controller’s charging progress will appear on your screen.

caption Holding down the PS button on the controller will open up a menu that you can use to check the charge of your controller. source Amazon

