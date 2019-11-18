How to charge your Samsung Galaxy S10 faster in 2 simple ways

caption To charge your Galaxy S10 faster, you should make sure your settings are correct. source Josh Edelson/Getty

You can charge your Samsung Galaxy S10 faster by using the “Fast cable charging” feature, which can charge your phone to about 80% in just over a half hour with the right cable.

For quick charging to work, the fast charge mode must be enabled in the Galaxy S10’s Settings.

You may also need to upgrade your USB cable – look for cables which are certified for fast charging. Wireless chargers won’t work as well.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

No matter what smartphone you use, keeping the battery charged is a constant worry. The Samsung Galaxy S10 series of phones are equipped with fast charging technology which, as the name implies, charges the phone somewhat faster – under the right conditions, it can charge to 80% in about 35 minutes.

Most Galaxy S10 models, including the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e, can charge at 15 watts, and the Galaxy S10 5G can charge at 25 watts. This is compared to many smartphones, which traditionally charge at a more conservative 10 watts.

Here’s how to make sure you’re getting the best charging experience on your S10.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to charge your Samsung Galaxy S10 faster

In order to take advantage of fast charging, the “Fast cable charging” mode must be enabled in Settings, and you must use a fast charging cable – not a wireless charger.

Here’s how to make sure the charge settings are properly configured:

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “Device care.”

caption On the Device care page, tap “Battery” at the bottom of the screen. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Tap “Battery charging.”

4. Tap the three dots in the upper-right of the screen and then tap “Settings.”

5. In the “Charging” section at the bottom of the screen, make sure “Fast cable charging” is turned on by swiping its button to the right. Note that you can’t change this setting when the phone is charging.

caption Make sure the “Fast cable charging” option is enabled. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

Again, you’ll need to make sure you have the right charging cable. Not all USB-C cables are built to transfer enough power to fast charge your Galaxy S10.

You should look for cables that certify they work with “fast charging” or “high-speed charging,” and can transfer 15 W or more of power.

Cables which meet this requirement and work with the Samsung Galaxy S10’s fast charging standard include the Ainope USB-C Fast Charging Cable, Anker Powerline II, and the mophie 2 Meter PRO Cable.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: