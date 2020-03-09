How to check your Amazon credit balance and reload it

caption To check your Amazon credit balance, navigate to on Amazon in the Gift cards section. source Ttatty/Shutterstock

You can check your Amazon credit balance quickly and easily using your computer.

Your Amazon credit balance can be used to make purchases, instead of directly using a credit or debit card.

Your credit balance can be replenished at any time by heading to the “Gift cards” section of your Amazon account.

Amazon is arguably the most popular online shopping website today, and people around the world use it to make purchases and sell their own goods.

Similar to traditional brick-and-mortar stores, Amazon also offers store credit in the form of what is called a Gift Card Balance. This is money pre-loaded onto your Amazon account so that you don’t have to use a credit or debit card for each purchase.

It only takes a few clicks to check your Amazon credit balance.

How to check your Amazon credit balance

1. Go to the Amazon website on your Mac or PC, and log into your Amazon account.

2. In the top-right, click on “Account & Lists.”

3. In the drop-down menu, click on “Your Account.”

caption The link to access your account is the first one beneath the bold “Your Account” header. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

4. On the next screen, you will see several buttons. Click on the button labeled “Gift cards.”

caption The “Gift cards” button is located to the far left of the screen. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

The next screen will show you your current balance in Amazon credit.

How to add funds to your Amazon credit balance

Your current balance reflects the amount of Amazon credit you have left to spend. To add money to your balance, you will have to either redeem a gift card or promotional code or use a credit or debit card.

To redeem a gift card or promotional code, click on the button labeled “Redeem Gift Card.” To use a credit or debit card to add money to your Amazon account balance, click on the button labeled “Reload Your Balance.”

caption Add funds to your balance. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

