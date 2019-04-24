How to check your Amazon gift card balance on a desktop or mobile device

caption You’ll have to load an Amazon gift card onto your account to check its balance. source GaleanoStock/Shutterstock

Amazon gift cards can be used to buy just about anything, from products to produce to an Amazon Prime membership.

Amazon will first use the balance of a gift card loaded onto your account and then will revert to your primary payment method, so it’s important to know how much is left on your gift card if you don’t want to spend your own money.

You cannot check the value of an Amazon gift card before loading it onto your account, but you can check your gift card balance before you complete any purchases.

Amazon doesn’t mind if you want to know how much of a gift card balance you have, but they don’t want you to know the value of a gift card or gift code before it’s loaded onto your account.

So if you want to know how much that gift card you got in a birthday card is worth, or if you want to know how much you have left from that gift card you redeemed after Christmas, you’ll have to head to the same place: your account page, on either a desktop computer or mobile device.

How to check your Amazon gift card balance on desktop

1. Log into your account and from the homepage, hover over Accounts & Lists, then click “Your Account.”

caption Click “Your Account” from the account menu. source Steven John/Business Insider

2. Click the box that says “Gift Cards.”

caption Click the “Gift cards” box. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. You will be taken to a page where you can view your gift card balance, as well as recent transactions using Amazon gift cards.

caption Find your balance here. source Steven John/Business Insider

How to check your Amazon gift card balance on a mobile device

1. Log into your account, tap the three parallel lines at the top left of the screen and scroll down, then tap “Your Account.”

caption Tap “Your Account” from the dropdown menu. source Steven John/Business Insider

2. Scroll down to the Amazon Wallet section on and tap “Manage gift card balance.”

caption Tap “Manage gift card balance.” source Steven John/Business Insider

3. View your gift card balance and transactions on the page that opens.

From the “gift card” pages on both desktop and mobile, you can also quickly and easily redeem another gift card, or you can opt to “Reload Your Balance,” adding cash to your Amazon account from a debit card or directly from your bank account.

Amazon rewards Prime members with 2% cash back when you do this, something they can afford to do as it ensures you will be spending more money with them.

