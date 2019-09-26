How to check your data usage on a Samsung Galaxy S10, and set a warning for when you’re nearing your data limit

caption You can check your data usage on a Samsung Galaxy S10 in just a few steps. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

It’s easy to check your data usage on a Samsung Galaxy S10 to make sure you’re not going over your cellular data limit.

You can set up a data warning on your Galaxy S10, to notify you when you’re nearing the data limit.

You can also change the way your Galaxy S10 tracks data usage so it’s in sync with your cellular plan’s billing cycle.

Unless you happen to have an unlimited data plan with your cellular provider, you may want to keep tabs on your data usage to prevent going over your monthly limit and incurring extra fees.

Fortunately, your Galaxy S10 tracks how much data you use, and you can find it in Settings with just a few taps.

Here’s how to do it.

How to check data usage on the Samsung Galaxy S10

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “Connections.”

3. Tap “Data Usage.”

caption The Data Usage page shows how much data you’ve used so far this month. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

Your data usage for the current month will appear at the top of the page.

How to change the data usage reporting to match your billing cycle

The above is useful information, but note that it’s tracking your data on a monthly cycle, from the first to the last day of the month. If your cellular provider’s billing cycle doesn’t begin on the first of every month, then this data might not be entirely accurate for you.

You can change the cycle that the Galaxy S10 uses to better align with your billing. Here’s how:

1. On the Data usage page, tap “Billing cycle and data warning.”

2. Tap “Start billing cycle on.”

3. In the pop-up window, set the date each month that your cellular plan’s billing cycle starts and tap “Set.”

caption Set the date that your cellular plan begins its monthly cycle to line up your data tracking with the bill. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to set a data warning to notify you when you’re close to your limit

If you frequently get close to (or exceed) your data limit, you might want to enable a data warning.

1. On the Data usage page, tap “Billing cycle and data warning.”

2. Tap “Data warning.”

3. Enter a number that’s around 75 percent of your data limit. For example, if you are on a 5GB data plan, enter 3.75. This way, you’ll be warned about your data usage before you hit your monthly limit.

caption Get notified about your data usage before you go over your monthly limit with the Galaxy S10’s data warning feature. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

