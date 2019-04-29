How to check in on Facebook from a desktop or mobile device

caption Checking in on Facebook takes less than a minute. source Twin Design/Shutterstock

Checking in on Facebook is a great way to let friends and family know where you are as you vacation, attend an event, try a new restaurant, or visit a famous site.

When you check in at a specific location, you can also let loved ones know you are safe after traveling or in the wake of a natural disaster, civil unrest, or some other serious situation.

Whether you are using a computer or checking on via the Facebook app on a phone or tablet, the process takes all of a minute or less.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

So, what is checking in on Facebook? Really nothing more than the modern equivalent of scrawling “Your Name was here,” except rather than leaving behind graffiti, you post the information on the world’s largest social media platform.

A Facebook check in is a post linked to a location, be it as specific as a restaurant, museum, or ballpark, or as general as a town or city. While more often than not people use the Facebook check in simply to let people know what neat places they have been, you can also use the function as a more practical tool, checking in once you arrive somewhere to inform a large group trying to coordinate a meet-up, for example.

And in more extreme cases, a Facebook check in is a good way to quickly inform dozens, hundreds, or even thousands of people of your whereabouts, perhaps reassuring your own network that you are OK after a storm, wildfire, or terrorist attack.

Just remember that it’s likely many people beyond your immediate group of Facebook friends can see your check in, so don’t share your physical location too lightly.

How to check in on Facebook from a computer

While a bit less practical than the check in via mobile, using a laptop or desktop computer to check in on Facebook is nonetheless quite easy.

1. Log in to your FB page and navigate to your feed.

2. At the bottom right corner of the “Create Post” window at the top of the feed, click the three horizontal dots floating in a light gray oval.

caption Click the ellipsis to open a new menu. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. Click the tab labeled “Check in” with the red map marker icon.

caption Click “Check In” to select your location. source Steven John/Business Insider

4. Select the desired location from the list that appears, or type in your chosen location.

5. Add any other features you wish, such as a photo, tagged friends, etc. then type in any content you wish and hit the “Share” button at the bottom of the post.

How to check in on Facebook via the Facebook app

The Facebook app makes checking in amazingly easy. Just open it up and you’ll see how.

1. Launch the Facebook app, then tap the words “Check in” at the top right of the screen.

caption Click “Check In” in the upper-right corner. source Steven John/Business Insider

2. Choose your location from the list that appears or type in your desired spot.

3. Add commentary, tags, photos, and so on, then hit “Share” in the top right corner.

caption Select your location and add text to the post. source Steven John/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: