How to check out of an Airbnb rental at the end of your stay

caption Simply contact your host to find out how you should check out of your Airbnb. source Casimiro PT/Shutterstock

To check out of an Airbnb rental, it’s important to communicate with your host so that you know what their particular process is for checking out.

Some Airbnb hosts may meet guests in person to check them in or out, but others may use key codes or lock boxes.

Here’s how to communicate with your Airbnb host and figure out the best way to check out.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

True to its roots as a peer-to-peer network of short-term rental properties, Airbnb doesn’t get in the way when it comes to host and renter communications.

There are no official steps on how to check in or out of a rental, and the process is mostly left up to the host. I have personally dealt with everything from key codes on doors, padlocked lock boxes, and keys tucked under floor mats to check into an Airbnb.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to check out of an Airbnb by communicating with your host

The simplest way to figure out how to check into or out of an Airbnb is to simply ask.

Send your host a message just as soon as your booking is locked in to find out the details for how you should get into the property, and then back out again at the end of your stay.

You can do this by logging in to your account and then clicking “Trips” in the top menu on Airbnb’s website on your Mac or PC, finding your reservation, and then contacting your host there.

caption Select “Trips” to navigate to the page with all of your upcoming (or current) stays. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

Your Airbnb app will automatically store a record of your conversation with the host, so you can always refer back to it during your stay.

caption Communication is critical for establishing the check-in procedure for your Airbnb stay, as every host may have unique protocols. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: