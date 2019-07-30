How to check which version of Windows your computer is running

caption You can check which version of Windows your computer is running in a few easy steps. source Reuters

If you need to check your version of Windows, you can find out by typing “winver” in the Start menu search box.

Depending upon which version of Windows you have, you might also be able to open a window that displays additional information.

This information is important if you have Windows 7, because support for that operating system ends in January 2020.

Do you know which version of Windows you’re running? Most of the time, there’s little reason to care. But sometimes you need to know. Some programs and computer hardware will only work with a specific version of Windows, for example.

You might also need to know if it’s time to upgrade. Microsoft generally supports each version of its operating system for about ten years, and “extended support” for Windows 7 ends on January 14, 2020.

That means Microsoft won’t offer any updates or technical support after that date. If you have Windows 8, you have a little more time – support ends for that operating system on January 10, 2023.

How to check which version of Windows you’re running

1. Click the Start button.

2. Type “winver” in the search box and press Enter.

caption Type “winver” in the Start menu to find out your version of Windows. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. You should see the About Windows box with your Windows version information.

caption You should see an informational dialog box like this one when you run winver. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

If you want to know more than simply the version of the operating system, you can display a dialog box with additional information, but the process varies depending upon which version of the OS you are running.

How to get additional information about Windows 10

1. Click the Start button.

2. Click the Settings icon (which looks like a gear and is above the power icon).

3. Click “System.”

4. In the left pane, click “About.”

caption If you’re running Windows 10, this is the kind of additional information you can find in Settings. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to get additional information about Windows 8

1. Move the mouse to the lower-right corner of the screen and swipe it up to display the sidebar.

2. Click “Settings” and then click “Change PC settings.”

3. Click “PC and devices,” and then click “PC info.”

