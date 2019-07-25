How to use Google Chromecast on your iPhone, for streaming video, audio, and images to your TV or another display

caption It’s easy to use Google Chromecast from your iPhone with the Google Home app. source Shutterstock

Since its debut in 2013, the Google Chromecast has positioned itself as one of the most affordable of the various streaming devices on the market, clocking in at just $35 for the standard model – though its competitors have now caught up with similar offerings in Amazon’s Fire Stick and Roku’s Roku Express.

But where Google shines is not in simply basic streaming – which all of these devices do – but in its ties to the Google ecosystem, as well as Google Assistant. This makes it easy to cast video and audio from your iPhone to a variety of devices and rooms with a swipe of the finger.

Here’s how to set up and cast almost any content from your iPhone to your Chromecast-connected devices.

How to Chromecast from your iPhone

1. Plug in your Chromecast to the HDMI port on your HDTV or your surround sound receiver.

2. Download and open up the Google Home app on your iPhone, which will prompt you to link your Google Account, turn on Bluetooth, and connect your Wi-Fi network. You’ll also name your Chromecast here.

caption Set up Chromecast on your iPhone with the Google Home app. source Christopher Curley/Business Insider

3. Now you should see the name of your Google Chromecast (or multiple Chromecasts, if you have more than one) connected to your iPhone – at as little as $15, you might find yourself wanting to set up multiple devices around the house.

caption Use Chromecast from the Google Home app on your iPhone. source Christopher Curley/Business Insider

4. This is your Chromecast control center. From here you can stream songs from Google Play and other connected music services, select different rooms of the house to cast to, and link various streaming services.

caption Stream music with Chromecast from your iPhone. source Christopher Curley/Business Insider

5. You can also adjust volume from your iPhone, stream photos from your Google account, and create and add users to your device.

How to access Chromecast streaming services on your iPhone

What most people want to know is how to stream Netflix, Amazon Prime, Youtube, HBO, and other popular streaming services.

1. For the most part, this is exceedingly simple. With Google Home installed, you should see a small Chromecast icon in the top right or left corner when you open the streaming app on your iPhone.

caption Tap the Chromecast icon and then select your device. source Christopher Curley/Business Insider

2. Select the Cast Device that you want to cast to and click “cast.”

3. You can also cast these services from Google Home, but it’s easier to do this from the native apps.

It’s really that simple.

However, because Chromecast works by sending the stream link directly from your iPhone to the Chromecast, occasionally, the stream will continue even after you’ve “stopped” the stream on your iPhone from the streaming service (say, YouTube).

In these cases, simple return to your Google Home app and stop the stream from there and you can proceed to cast new content.