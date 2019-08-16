How to Chromecast from a Mac computer, for streaming media or sharing your screen on a TV or larger display

caption You can use Chromecast to stream media from a Mac computer to a larger display. source Google

Google Chromecast is a convenient little device: cheap, easy to set up, and able to stream content from a variety of sources.

Most will use Chromecast on a phone or tablet, but to get the most versatility out of the device, you’re going to want to know how to cast from your Mac computer. Here’s how.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to Chromecast from a Mac computer

Once you plug your Chromecast into the HDMI-capable television or projector of your choice, you need to set up the device by downloading Google Home on either your smartphone or tablet and following the instructions to set up the device.

You’ll also want to download the Google Chrome web browser. It is called “Chromecast” for a reason, after all.

From there, click the three dots in the right hand side of the browser and click the “Cast” button.

caption Select Cast from the dropdown menu. source Christopher Curley/Business Insider

Then, keep the Chromecast icon in your toolbar by selecting “Always show icon.”

How to Chromecast streaming services

Casting from most streaming video sites – Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, etc. – is simple.

Just click the Cast button, select your chromecast, and Chromecast should stream to the device of your choice.

Otherwise, you can also click the Chromecast icon that will show up in the corner of Chromecast-compatible websites like Netflix and YouTube. Either works just as well.

caption Click the Chromecast icon in the bottom right corner. source Christopher Curley/Business Insider

How to Chromecast your Mac’s desktop or any Google Chrome tab

If a streaming site isn’t natively Chrome-compatible – or you just want to cast the contents of your Chrome tab, it’s as simple as selecting the drop-down arrow from the “Cast to” dialogue box.

caption Select “Cast to” on the top of your screen. source Christopher Curley/Business Insider

It will then turn into a “Select source” dialogue with options for what you can cast.

caption Select which source you want to cast. source Christopher Curley/Business Insider

Likewise, you can easily cast your desktop contents. This makes the Chromecast a superb device for presentations. No more worrying about long cords to a projector or other dongles – a Wi-Fi connection will do the trick.

caption You can share your Mac’s screen with Chromecast. source Christopher Curley/Business Insider

How to Chromecast local video and audio files

Because Chromecast is usually thought of more as a device for playing content from tablets or phones, the fact it can play local video and audio files from your computer is often overlooked.

Select “play local content” from the dropdown and select either an audio file (MP3) or video file (MP4, MPG, and M4V files, among others). The content will launch in a Chrome tab and cast from there.

caption You can also cast local content from your Mac, like audio or video files. source Christopher Curley/Business Insider

That’s a good general rule of Chromecast: Whatever you can open and use in Google Chrome you can usually cast on your Mac.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: