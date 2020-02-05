How to use Chromecast and Spotify to turn your TV into a personalized jukebox, with lyrics and album art onscreen

caption It should only take a moment to connect your Chromecast to Spotify. source Google

You can use a Chromecast with Spotify to turn your television into a personalized jukebox, with album art an even lyrics displayed on the screen.

To cast your Spotify account to a Chromecast, you’ll just need to use Spotify’s “Devices” menu.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Google Chromecast is a device that connects to your TV’s HDMI port, and allows you to “cast” media from a phone, computer, or tablet to your TV. It essentially turns any television into a Smart TV.

Chromecast allows you to view a multitude of things on your TV, from Netflix to YouTube to photo slideshows. One of the most convenient things you can cast, however, is Spotify.

When you cast Spotify to your television using Chromecast, you essentially turn your TV into a jukebox with all your favorite songs. Any song you play will have its album art displayed up on the screen, and some songs even come with lyrics and fun facts about the band playing.

Here’s how to use a Chromecast with Spotify, and start listening to music through your TV.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to use a Chromecast with Spotify

First of all, make sure that your Chromecast is set up properly, and that it’s connected to the same Wi-Fi network as the device you’ll be casting Spotify from. This can be a phone, tablet, or computer.

1. Turn on your TV and make sure it’s set to the HDMI channel that your Chromecast is plugged into.

2. Open Spotify on your phone, tablet, or computer.

3. Choose the song, album, or playlist you’d like to cast and begin playing it.

4. Tap the devices button at the bottom of your screen. It looks like a speaker in front of a monitor, and will be on the bottom-left if you’re using the Spotify mobile app, and the bottom-right if you’re using a computer.

caption Open the devices menu. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

5. A list of possible streaming options will appear. Choose the device you want – in this case, your Chromecast device. If your Chromecast is hooked up to a Google Home system, the name of the device will appear as whatever you set it to be in your Google Home. If it isn’t appearing, make sure that you’re connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

caption Select the name of your Chromecast from the list. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

Once you tap the device you want, music will stop playing on your first device, and Spotify will appear on your TV screen.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: