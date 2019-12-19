How to clean a baby’s ears

caption If you build a habit of cleaning you or your baby’s ears with cotton swabs, it can even begin to block the canal. source mikeuk/Getty Images

This article was reviewed by Jamie S. Hutton, MD, FAAP and Maven Clinic Pediatrician.

Sticking Q-tips, fingers, or anything else into the ear can cause problems, says Anita Ahuja, MD, who practices internal medicine and pediatrics at UnityPoint Health in Iowa.

“There’s this old saying, and this goes for adults too, that you shouldn’t stick anything smaller than your elbow in your ear,” she says.

You can wash the outside of your baby’s ears

Ahuja recommends washing the outside part of the ear as part of the regular bath routine. You can use a warm washcloth and perhaps some unscented baby shampoo to remove any dead skin or wax that has collected outside the ear canal.

It’s also important, she says, to set a good example for children by not using cotton swabs or anything similar to clean out your ears. “Even from a young age, they like to copy what parents are doing,” she says.

Ear wax is normal, you shouldn’t mess with it

The ear canal contains wax which keeps dirt, germs, and water away from the more delicate parts inside the ear that detect sound and maintain balance. So you shouldn’t try to remove it.

In fact, your baby’s ears, and yours, are naturally self-cleaning. Extra wax, usually an orangish or yellowish color, will eventually work its way out through the ear canal on its own, Ahuja says.

Meanwhile, if you attempt to clean the canal with something like a cotton swab, you can actually do the opposite of what you want. You can force wax deeper into the canal and injure it or the eardrum. What’s more, that wax may dry out and have more difficulty coming out on its own, according to Ahuja.

And if you build a habit of cleaning you or your baby’s ears this way, it can even begin to block the canal, causing a condition known as cerumen impaction. If your baby has cerumen impaction they may suffer from ear pain, pressure, and even hearing loss.

“It has become so common for people to want to clean their ears out with Q-tips,” she says. “If we got away from that, we’d have fewer people having issues with plugged ears.”

It’s best to leave the cleaning to a doctor or nurse

A small number of people do have too much wax build up in their ears. When your pediatrician checks your baby’s ears, he or she will be able to tell if the wax build-up is problematic.

“If there is so much wax we are concerned about it affecting their hearing, it is safer for us to clean the baby’s ears out in the office,” Ahuja says. “We can do it with safer and softer techniques like with water.”

