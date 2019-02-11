How to properly clean an iPad screen without damaging your device

caption Your iPad screen is not going to stay factory-fresh. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

You’ll want to avoid using sprays or any semi-abrasive materials when cleaning your iPad screen.

It’s important that you don’t have any power sources attached to your iPad when cleaning it.

It’s best to avoid all household cleaners on your iPad screen. You can use a small amount of water to clean the iPad but should be very careful to ensure no moisture gets into the cracks around the edges of your device.

My device screens are perpetually collecting grime. Maybe it’s the LA smog somehow polluting the screen of my iPad– but it’s more likely to be general residue collecting on the screen when my iPad spends the day in my too-old backpack.

Regardless, when I sit down to work and my iPad screen is dirty, it’s just distracting. At some point, I have a strong suspicion that there will be research proving that we’re more productive when our device screens are clean. (Up until now, no comprehensive research has been conducted on the subject, so you’ll have to trust my hunch on this one.)

In hopes of becoming less distracted by a dirty screen, I try to clean my iPad screen with some regularity. However, you need to be careful when cleaning any device screen. It’s not something you can spray Windex on and hope for the best. That’s why we’re going to cover how to clean an iPad screen and what not to do when cleaning an iPad.

What to avoid when cleaning your iPad screen

Your iPad may seem unbreakable, but it’s still a fragile electronic. And that means it is easily damaged and needs to be handled with care – and without moisture. Here’s what you need to avoid when cleaning your iPad screen:

Using sprays of any kind. In fact, Apple Support advises that you “don’t use aerosol sprays, solvents, or abrasives.” Apple also reminds users of its devices to not “get moisture into any openings” of a device. Leaving your device plugged in. You’ll also want to make sure there aren’t any power cables attached to your iPad while you’re cleaning, according to Apple. Using paper towels, hand towels, or any other abrasive cloths. If it feels like you shouldn’t use it on your iPad screen, trust that instinct. Apple says to “avoid abrasive cloths, towels, paper towels, and similar items that might cause damage.”

How to clean an iPad screen properly

caption Using a microfiber cleaning cloth is a great move. source Maya Kachroo-Levine/Business Insider