How to properly clean a PS4 console, on both the exterior and interior

You should clean your PS4 occasionally to prevent overheating and eventual hardware failure.

If your PS4 has become louder than usual, there’s likely dust built up inside that’s making the cooling fan’s job harder.

Remember that an important part of cleaning any gaming console is also cleaning the area where it sits, so that it doesn’t immediately collect dust again when put back in place.

Note that opening the case of a PS4 console will void its warranty, but as the standard warranty only lasts a year, it’s unlikely you’ll have to clean the unit while it’s still covered anyway.

If you have a PlayStation 4 that has become noticeably louder in recent days, then you likely have a unit with dust built up inside.

That means the fan is working too hard, and the PS4 is likely getting too hot, putting it at risk of hardware failure.

Don’t put off cleaning the hardware, especially if it is more than a year old and thus out of its standard “Limited Warranty.” If your PS4 is still under warranty, however, note that the interior cleaning process we’re describing will void your warranty.

To properly clean a PS4, you will need:

A clean, dry microfiber cloth

A T9 screwdriver

A small Phillips screwdriver

A can of compressed air

A cotton swab (Q-tip, e.g.)

Before we discuss how to clean a PS4 itself, note that to clean a PS4 controller, you simply need to use compressed air to blow off any dust, and then wipe it down with a microfiber cloth. If the controller is still visibly dirty, use a cloth lightly dampened with a 50:50 blend of water and isopropyl alcohol.

How to clean a PS4 console

1. Power off the console and disconnect all cords and cables.

2. Blow dust off the unit with compressed air and wipe down the exterior with a dry microfiber cloth.

3. Peel off the stickers on the back and then remove the screws using your T9 screwdriver.

4. Slide off the case, then blow dust out of the exposed interior using short bursts. making sure to keep the can upright.

5. Remove the screws holding the power supply in place (note there are both T9 and Phillips screws), then gently lift it out and set it aside, making sure not to disconnect the power supply cable.

6. Immobilize the fan by sliding the cotton swab down between its blades (forced spinning can damage the hardware) then aim your compressed air such that it will blow dust up through and away from the fan, using short bursts to do so.

7. Replace the power unit and its screws, and the case and its screws, and get back to gaming.

