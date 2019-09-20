How to clean window blinds — a step-by-step guide and the best cleaning products to get the job done

source Amazon

source Amazon

Almost every home has some type of window blinds that provide privacy, protection from the sun, and a decorative touch.

While blinds are a very functional and cost-effective window treatment, they can really attract dust. Regular cleaning will extend the life of your blinds and improve the air quality in your home.

We’ve searched out the best tools, products, and tips for cleaning all types of window blinds. Don’t start your window blind cleaning until you have purchased the Hiware Window Blind Cleaner Duster ($7.99). It makes cleaning a breeze.

Window blinds can be a price-conscious way to add privacy to your windows, protect your belongings from sun damage, and even add a decorative touch to your home. There are nearly as many different types of window blinds as there are decorating styles. Available in wood, faux wood, plastic, metal, and even fabric, the blinds can be made to measure or purchased ready to hang in standard-size windows.

One thing that every type of blind has in common is that it gets dusty and dirty. Weekly dusting will help control the amount of grime that builds up on the slats of the blinds. But if you don’t remove dust regularly, it will combine with grease and other particles in the air to become sticky and much more difficult to remove.

My favorite tool for cleaning blinds is the Hiware Window Blind Cleaner Duster. This cleverly designed little gadget has three prongs attached to a handle so I can clean three slats – top and bottom – at a time. There are microfiber “gloves” that slip over the prongs to capture the dust. Since the tool comes with five sets of gloves, I can do the entire house and then toss the gloves in the washer to use again.

When I’m ready to do a more thorough cleaning, the tool works well with any cleaning solutions needed. Yes, even with regular dusting, there will be a time when the blinds need to be cleaned. This is particularly the case for kitchen blinds that are exposed to grease particles and bathroom blinds that end up catching bits of hair spray.

How to clean window blinds weekly to remove dust

source Amazon

Weekly cleaning keeps your home free of dirt, dust, and grime. This applies to nearly every surface, including your window blinds. All of this cleaning can be rather time-consuming, but the following steps prove very efficient for cleaning window blinds.

If you cannot easily reach the top of the window, always use a sturdy step ladder while you are cleaning. If you are using the three-pronged Hiware Window Blind Cleaner Duster, simply open the blinds fully and start at the top of the window and work your way down, making sure that you wipe across each slat of the blind. If you choose to use a regular duster, close the blinds so they are flat against the window. Start at the top and wipe each slat horizontally. Slowly move down the blind making sure you clean each individual slat. Rotate the blinds to expose the other side of the slats and repeat the process. While you’re dusting, don’t forget the header of the blind and the windowsill.

How to thoroughly clean window blinds

source Amazon

When blinds become dingy and feel sticky to the touch, it’s time to give them a thorough cleaning. For most households, this should be done at least twice a year. The type of cleaner you use will depend on what material was used to manufacture the blinds. Natural wood blinds require a cleaner that is recommended for wood floors. Metal, faux wood, and plastic blinds can be easily cleaned with an all-purpose cleaner.