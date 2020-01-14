How to properly clean your Xbox One console without damaging it

caption There are a few different methods that you can use to clean your Xbox One, without opening up the console. source Jeramey Lende/Shutterstock

You can easily clean your Xbox One by using a dry microfiber cloth to remove dust, fingerprints, and smudges from the outside of your console.

You can also carefully use compressed air to remove dust build-up in the vents and ports of your Xbox console.

Regular cleaning of your console can help avoid damage to your gaming system.

One of the most important parts of owning an Xbox is keeping it clean – especially to avoid interior damage from dust build-up.

To clean the outside of your Xbox One, use a microfiber cloth to remove fingerprints, dirt, or other smudges. This should also remove much of the dust that often collects atop electronic devices, especially those stored in cabinets or under TV stands.

In addition to exterior appearance, you may notice your console’s fan making extra noise after many hours of use. For some, this loud operation even results in slow game play or other issues. To correct this, use a can of compressed air to remove dust. Be sure to unplug your device before starting any cleaning to avoid further damage or injury.

Microsoft does not recommend attempting to open your gaming console, and urges you to seek professional assistance for any internal repairs. Unlike the Xbox 360, the Xbox One does not have a removable faceplate. Microsoft also warns against using any type of liquid cleaner, as even careful use can result in moisture damage in the console’s ventilation system.

Here’s how to clean your Xbox One, along with the materials you’ll need to do so.

How to properly clean your Xbox One

1. Unplug your Xbox One.

2. Start by using a microfiber cloth to wipe down the entire exterior. These are often the same as the lens cloths used for eye glasses. Other versions for cleaning are called dust cloths.

3. Use the cloth to carefully wipe down the outside of your console, including the top, bottom, front, back, and sides of the device. Routine cleaning will prevent heavy dust build up, which may require multiple cloths to fully clean your device. Use circular motions to rub off fingerprints or smudges on the plastic parts of your device, including the front and top.

caption The front of an Xbox One. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. After cleaning the outside of your Xbox One, use a can of compressed air to carefully remove any additional dust build up inside the ports. These cans can be purchased in both cheaper or more expensive varieties. Regardless of which type you use, use short bursts to remove build up in the back ports and the vents of your console. Make sure you’ve unplugged your device before cleaning the back ports.

5. Go back over the exterior with a cloth again to remove any of the dust that has settled atop your device.

