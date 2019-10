How to clear all the notifications on your Apple Watch in 3 steps, or clear individual notifications

It’s easy to clear all notifications on your Apple Watch at once, or clear individual notifications one by one.

You can clear an individual notification by swiping it to the left and tapping “X.”

You can clear all notifications at once by tapping and holding any notification until you see the X appear to clear them all.

One of the most important features on any smartwatch is its ability to display notifications, so you can stay informed without needing to look at your phone.

By default, the Apple Watch mirrors most of the iPhone’s notifications. That’s convenient, but if you don’t clear them occasionally, they do tend to accumulate.

Whether you want to selectively delete notifications one at a time or clear them all at once, you can manage your notifications with just a few taps.

Here’s how to do it.

How to clear all notifications on your Apple Watch

1. While on a watch face, swipe down from the top of the screen to display the notifications.

2. Tap and hold on any notification.

3. Tap the “X” to clear all notifications.

caption To clear all notifications at once, tap and hold a notification until you see the “X” to clear all. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to clear an individual notification on your Apple Watch

You can clear an individual notification by swiping on it. Just do this:

1. While on a watch face, swipe down from the top of the screen to display the notifications.

2. Find the notification you want to delete and swipe it to the left.

caption Swipe a notification to see options, which includes clearing that message by tapping “X.” source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Tap the “X” to clear that notification.

