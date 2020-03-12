How to clear your cache on Firefox in 2 different ways, to keep your browser running efficiently

caption You can clear the cache on Firefox either manually or automatically. source dennizn/Shutterstock

It’s easy to clear the cache on Firefox by accessing your Preferences menu on the internet browser.

To manually clear the cache, find the “Cookies and Site Data” section in the “Privacy & Security” tab. You can also choose to clear your cache automatically by changing the custom settings.

To speed up browsing, your Firefox cache temporarily stores items such as images. These items are all cleared when you choose to clear the cache.

It’s easy to clear the cache on Firefox – whether you choose to do so manually or automatically.

Like all internet browsers, Firefox temporarily stores items (such as images) in a cache to help speed up browsing. If Firefox is your preferred browser of choice, you can choose to clear this cache manually by accessing your “Privacy & Security” tab in the browser preferences. Additionally, you can set up custom settings to clear the cache automatically.

Here’s how to do both.

How to clear cache on Firefox manually

1. Open Firefox on your Mac or PC.

2. Click the menu button in the upper right hand corner of the browser. This appears as three lines.

3. Click “Preferences” which is located next to a gear symbol.

4. Click on the “Privacy & Security” tab on the left hand side.

5. Scroll down until you see the “Cookies and Site Data” section.

6. Click “Clear Data.”

7. Check the box next to “Cached Web Content.”

8. Click “Clear” to clear your cache manually.

How to clear cache on Firefox automatically

1. After repeat step one to four from above, scroll down until you see the “History” section. This is found just below the “Cookies and Site Data” section.

2. Click on the dropdown menu next to “Firefox will.” Change the default option of “Remember history” to “Use custom settings for history.”

3. A list of options will appear. Check the box next to “Clear history when Firefox closes.”

4. Click the “Settings…” button next to this option.

5. Check the box next to “Cache.”

6. Click “OK” to exit and save your changes.

