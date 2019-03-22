How to clear the cache on a Google Chrome browser to make it run more efficiently

caption Clear the cache on a Google Chrome browser when it starts to get sluggish. source Shutterstock/Evan Lorne

You should clear the cache on your Google Chrome browser periodically to ensure that it’s functioning efficiently, as an overloaded cache could be slowing down your browsing experience.

Clearing your cache on a Google Chrome browser is quick and easy. Here’s how to do it.

If you notice your Google Chrome browser becoming sluggish or not loading updates you know have been made to a particular website, it may be time to clear your cache.

What does that mean? Whenever we navigate to a site, our browser stores pieces of it in order to ensure it loads faster the next time you visit it. It may also store cookies, or small files of information like logins, pre-filled form features like names or email addresses, and more. When your browser stores enough of them, it may slow down your online experience.

Luckily, clearing your cache is a relatively easy process that can be completed within 60 seconds or less, especially if you’re using a browser like Google Chrome.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it so you can enjoy a more efficient browsing experience.

How to clear cache on Google Chrome desktop browser

1. Open Google Chrome and in the upper right corner of the screen, click on the three horizontal lines to open a menu of options. Move your mouse to the section that says “More Tools,” which will open another menu.

2. Click on the “Clear browsing data” option, which will launch a pop-up menu.

caption Click on “Clear browsing data…” under “More tools.” source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

3. Check the box next to “Cached images and files” from the list. (In addition, you can choose to check any combination of options from the “Advanced” tab, ranging from your browsing history to your cookies and other site data or saved passwords.)

4. Once you’ve chosen the data you would like to delete, choose the range of time you’d like to delete that data for, and then click “Clear data.” Wait for the pop-up window to disappear, and you’re all finished!

caption Choose the time range and options you’d like to delete, then click “Clear data.” source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

You can also access the cache-clearing option via the History menu:

1. Open Google Chrome and in the upper right corner of the screen, click on the three horizontal lines to open a menu of options. Move your mouse to the section that says “History,” which will open another menu.

caption Click “History” under the “History” tab. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

2. Click on the new “History” option, which will open a new tab featuring all of your browsing history.

3. On the history page, locate the option to “Clear browsing data” and click on it, launching a pop-up menu.

caption Click “Clear browsing data…” source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

4. Repeat steps three and four from the above list.

You’ll follow the same steps for clearing cache on Google Chrome’s mobile app.

Note that there’s no specific time frame in which you should repeat this process, but if you notice your browser performance slowing down, know you’re not loading the latest version of a site, or can’t remember the last time you cleared your cache, it may be a good idea to do it, especially since the process is so quick and easy.

