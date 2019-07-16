How to clear the cache on your Samsung Galaxy phone to help it run more efficiently

caption Clearing your Samsung Galaxy’s cache can free up storage and help it run faster. source Henry Nicholls/Reuters

If your Samsung Galaxy phone is running slowly or low on storage space, knowing how to clear the cache on your Galaxy can clear up the device to help it run more efficiently.

Your Samsung Galaxy uses a cache to store temporary files for the apps on your phone. This cache can become bloated, and take up excess space or even slow down the phone.

If an app is crashing or behaving badly, you might also try clearing its cache to see if that solves the problem.

When your Samsung Galaxy runs low on memory or starts behaving strangely, you should clear the phone’s cache.

The cache is filled with temporary data that’s used by apps. This cache can help apps run faster and keep track of information they need to perform tasks.

But the cache can, over time, get quite large, robbing you of storage space. And if an app behaves strangely, corrupted data in the cache might be to blame.

You have two choices: You can clear the entire cache on your Galaxy with a single tap (which is convenient if your goal is to reclaim storage space) or you can clear specific apps’ caches (best if you are troubleshooting a buggy app).

Either way, clearing the cache does not delete important data; it only discards temporary working files.

How to clear the entire cache on a Samsung Galaxy

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “Device care.”

3. On the Device care page, tap “Storage.”

caption The Device care page is where you can go to manage your Galaxy’s battery, storage, memory, and security. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. Tap “Clean Now.” The button will also indicate how much storage space you will reclaim after the cache is cleared.

caption Tap “Clean Now” to clear our temporary working files without deleting any important personal data. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to clear the cache of a specific app on a Samsung Galaxy

1. Start the Settings app.

2. Tap “Device care.”

3. On the Device care page, tap “Storage.”

4. On the Storage page, tap “Apps.”

5. Find the app you want to clear and tap it.

caption The Apps page lists all the apps installed on your phone. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

6. On the App info page, tap “Storage.”

caption The App info page gives you a lot of ways to manage the selected app. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

7. Note that you can see the size of the cache in the Space used list at the bottom of the screen. To clear the cache, tap “Clear cache.”

caption You can clear just the cache, or also remove program data from an app. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

Be careful not to tap “Clear data,” or you will erase the app’s data. This will essentially return it to the way it was when you first installed it, meaning that you may lose personal data in the process.

