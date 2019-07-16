How to clear the cache on your Samsung Galaxy phone to help it run more efficiently

- source
- Henry Nicholls/Reuters
- If your Samsung Galaxy phone is running slowly or low on storage space, knowing how to clear the cache on your Galaxy can clear up the device to help it run more efficiently.
- Your Samsung Galaxy uses a cache to store temporary files for the apps on your phone. This cache can become bloated, and take up excess space or even slow down the phone.
- If an app is crashing or behaving badly, you might also try clearing its cache to see if that solves the problem.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
When your Samsung Galaxy runs low on memory or starts behaving strangely, you should clear the phone’s cache.
The cache is filled with temporary data that’s used by apps. This cache can help apps run faster and keep track of information they need to perform tasks.
But the cache can, over time, get quite large, robbing you of storage space. And if an app behaves strangely, corrupted data in the cache might be to blame.
You have two choices: You can clear the entire cache on your Galaxy with a single tap (which is convenient if your goal is to reclaim storage space) or you can clear specific apps’ caches (best if you are troubleshooting a buggy app).
Either way, clearing the cache does not delete important data; it only discards temporary working files.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
Samsung Galaxy phones (From $349 at Best Buy)
How to clear the entire cache on a Samsung Galaxy
1. Start the Settings app.
2. Tap “Device care.”
3. On the Device care page, tap “Storage.”
- source
- Dave Johnson/Business Insider
4. Tap “Clean Now.” The button will also indicate how much storage space you will reclaim after the cache is cleared.
- source
- Dave Johnson/Business Insider
How to clear the cache of a specific app on a Samsung Galaxy
1. Start the Settings app.
2. Tap “Device care.”
3. On the Device care page, tap “Storage.”
4. On the Storage page, tap “Apps.”
5. Find the app you want to clear and tap it.
- source
- Dave Johnson/Business Insider
6. On the App info page, tap “Storage.”
- source
- Dave Johnson/Business Insider
7. Note that you can see the size of the cache in the Space used list at the bottom of the screen. To clear the cache, tap “Clear cache.”
- source
- Dave Johnson/Business Insider
Be careful not to tap “Clear data,” or you will erase the app’s data. This will essentially return it to the way it was when you first installed it, meaning that you may lose personal data in the process.
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to unlock a Samsung Galaxy S10 from its current carrier so you can switch it to a new one
-
How to take a screenshot on a Samsung Galaxy S10 in 5 different ways
-
How to set a custom voicemail greeting on a Samsung Galaxy, in 2 different ways
-
How to stop robocalls and other spam calls from reaching your Android phone