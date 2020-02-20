How to clear your browsing history on Mozilla Firefox manually, or set it to clear automatically

caption You can clear your browsing history on Mozilla Firefox manually or automatically. source Reuters

You can clear your history on Firefox in two different ways.

To clear your browsing history manually, open the “Library” menu and choose how much of your history you want to clear.

To set Firefox to clear your history automatically, access the “Preferences” menu and set up custom clearing settings.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Your Firefox history includes your searches, all the websites you’ve visited, your active logins, and more – and you can clear all of this manually, or set it to clear automatically.

Mozilla also notes that if you want to temporarily browse Firefox without the browser saving your history, you can opt to browse in private mode – similar to Incognito mode on Google Chrome.

Here’s how to clear your history in Firefox, using the desktop app for Mac and PC.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to clear your Firefox history manually

1. Open Firefox on your Mac or PC and click the Library icon in the upper-right corner of your screen. It looks like a group of books stacked next to each other, with one falling over.

2. In the menu that appears, click “History.”

caption Open the “History” menu. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. Click “Clear Recent History…” at the top of the new menu.

4. This will open a pop-up. Click the dropdown menu next to “Time range to clear” and select an option. Selecting “Last Hour” will clear all your history from the last hour, and so on. Select “Everything” to clear your entire history since you installed the browser or last cleared your history.

caption You can choose how much history you’d like to have cleared. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. Make sure that the “Browsing & Download History” box is checked. You can check off any of the other boxes to clear their data as well.

6. Click the blue “Clear Now” button in the bottom right-hand corner to complete the process.

How to clear your Firefox history automatically

1. Open Firefox on your Mac or PC and click the Menu icon in the upper-right corner of your screen. It looks like three horizontal lines stacked on top of each other.

2. Click “Preferences.”

caption Open the “Preferences” menu. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. In the Preferences menu, click on the “Privacy & Security” tab in the left sidebar.

4. Scroll down until you find the “History” section and click on the dropdown menu next to “Firefox will.” Select “Use custom settings for history.”

caption Turn on the “custom settings” option. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. A list of options will appear. Check the box next to “Clear history when Firefox closes.”

You can also uncheck the boxes next to “Remember browsing and download history” and “Remember search and form history,” or check the “Always use private browsing mode” box to make sure that no history is ever saved.

7. Click the “Settings…” button next to “Clear history when Firefox closes.”

caption Once you’ve checked the box, open your history settings. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

9. Choose which parts of your history you want to have cleared by checking their boxes. You can also choose to check the “Data” options as well, which include site preferences.

10. Click “OK” to exit and save your changes.

caption Check all the boxes to fully clear your history. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

Now your history will be cleared whenever you close Firefox.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: