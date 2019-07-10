How to clear suggested searches on Instagram for iPhone, and clear your search history

caption You can clear your Instagram suggested searches and your search history with just a few taps. source Reuters

You can clear the suggested searches on the Instagram app for your iPhone to give your app’s search page a fresh slate.

Instagram tries to help you search by offering suggested searches based on topics and users you have looked for in the past.

You can clear the current set of suggested searches by tapping the close box to the right of each one, but new ones will appear the next time you search.

You can also clear your recent Instagram search history using Settings.

When you perform a search in Instagram, the app tries to help by offering suggested searches.

These suggestions are based on the accounts you already follow, other recent searches you’ve made, and topics Instagram thinks you’re interested in.

If you prefer, you can clear these suggestions.

How to clear suggested searches on Instagram

1. In the Instagram app, tap the search icon at the bottom of the screen.

2. Tap the search box at the top of the screen. You should see search suggestions appear between the search box and the keyboard.

3. For each suggested search that you want to clear, tap the ‘X’ at the right side of the screen. The suggestion should disappear.

You can remove all your suggested searches, but keep in mind that the next time you start a search, Instagram will provide new search suggestions. You can clear as many suggestions as you want, but you can’t turn this feature off entirely.

How to clear recent searches on Instagram

1. In the Instagram app, tap your account icon at the bottom right of the screen.

2. With your finger at the top of your profile page, swipe to the left, or tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right.

3. At the bottom of the sidebar, tap the Settings button.

4. Tap “Security,” and then tap “Clear Search History.”

5. On the Search History page, confirm you want to do this by tapping “Clear Search History.”

Instagram will delete your existing recent searches. When you perform new searches, those will subsequently appear as recent searches; again, you can’t turn off this feature entirely.