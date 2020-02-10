How to close apps on your Apple TV, so nothing is slowing your system down in the background

caption The way you close apps on an Apple TV is similar to how you do it on an iPhone or iPad. source Hadrian/Shutterstock

To close apps on your Apple TV, you’ll need to open the app switcher, which can be done with just a click.

You can only close apps on the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, as other Apple TV models don’t run apps in the same way.

You’ll also need to be using a Siri or Apple TV remote, as you need to use the touchpad to close apps.

When you switch from one app to another on newer Apple TV models, the first app doesn’t close. It’ll instead run in the background, so it can quickly open if you switch back to it.

This can be an issue if you switch between apps often. If one app freezes, it can slow down your entire Apple TV system. In this case, you’ll need to close it.

Note, however, that this is only applicable to the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD models. On earlier Apple TV models, when you exit an app, it closes automatically.

Here’s how to close apps on an Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD.

How to close apps on your Apple TV

To properly close apps, you’ll need to be using the Siri Remote (also called the Apple TV Remote in some locations). It’s black, and has a smooth touchpad at the top.

1. Return to your Apple TV’s homescreen.

2. Double-click the Home button on your Apple TV remote. It’s the button with a picture of a television screen on it. This will pull up all the apps that are currently open, arranged as separate windows.

3. Scroll with the touchpad until you find and select the app you want to close.

caption You can scroll freely through all the apps you have open. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

4. Swipe up on the trackpad on your remote. This closes the app.

You can keep scrolling through and closing your open apps until you’ve closed as many as you want. Once you’ve closed all your open apps, the only item left will be the Apple TV homescreen.

caption You can’t close or hide the Apple TV homescreen. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

Click once on the center of the trackpad, and you’ll return to the Apple TV homescreen.

