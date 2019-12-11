How to close a Google Form or reopen it to accept responses

caption It’s easy to close a Google Form, or reopen it at any time. source Shutterstock

You can close a Google Form at any time when you don’t want to receive further responses.

To close your Google Form, click on the Responses tab and toggle the “Accepting responses” option off.

It’s easy to reopen the same Google Form at a later date, if necessary – simply toggle the “Not accepting responses” button back on.

Google Forms are a great way to solicit responses from a large group of people all in one place.

Whether you’re a business owner surveying customers or an employer gathering information on a new hire, the free service allows you to customize forms that can be shared with lots of people quickly and securely.

When you want to close your Google Form because you have enough responses or no longer need it, doing so is quick and easy – plus, it can always be reopened at a later date by following the same process in reverse.

Here’s how to close your Google Form.

How to close a Google Form, or reopen it

1. After signing into your Google account, open the Google Forms website.

2. Click on the Google Form you want to close.

caption Click to open your Google Form. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

3. Once in the Form, click on the “Responses” tab.

caption Click on the Responses tab at the top of your form. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

4. In the main responses box, locate the “Accepting responses” button and toggle it to the off position. You will know you have turned responses off when you receive a message in red saying so.

caption A red box will appear when you close the form. source Jennifer Still/Business Insider

Your Google Form is now closed, but you can reopen it at any time by toggling the button that is now labeled “Not accepting responses” to the on position again.

