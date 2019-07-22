How to easily combine videos on your iPhone using the iMovie app

caption You can combine multiple videos directly on your iPhone using iMovie. source Steve Kovach/Tech Insider

You can use Apple’s free iMovie app to combine video clips into a single video on your iPhone.

With iMovie, you can combine multiple videos, add transitions, and export your final video to send it in an email or upload it to a cloud service.

If you shoot a lot of video using your iPhone’s Camera app, you might want to polish them using a simple video editor.

You probably already know how to trim the start and end points of a video in your Photos app, for example, but you might not know that Apple offers a free video editing app that lets you combine separate videos into a single, longer video.

To get started, begin by installing Apple’s iMovie app, if you haven’t already.

How to combine videos on an iPhone using iMovie

1. Start the iMovie app and, if you see the Welcome to iMovie screen, tap “Continue.”

2. Tap “Create Project.”

3. On the New Project screen, tap “Movie.”

caption iMovie lets you create a movie or a stylized movie trailer. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. iMovie starts in your photo stream of recent photos and videos. Tap “Media” at the top left.

5. Tap “Video” and then, on the Video page, tap the video folder you’re interested in. “All” will show you all the videos stored on your iPhone.

caption Choose the folder that contains the videos you want to combine. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

6. Tap a video you want to combine with another video. In the pop-up, tap the checkbox. This adds the video to your project.

caption When you select a video, tap the checkbox to add it to your project. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

7. Tap any other videos you want to combine, and again, tap the checkbox to add them to your project.

8. When you’ve added all the video clips you want, tap “Create Movie” at the bottom of the screen.

9. On the My Movie screen, you can preview the video and include transitions between the video clips (to do that, scroll the video to the left or right until you find a cut point, and tap the transition icon to choose the transition style).

caption When you see all your videos in the timeline, you can modify the transition between video clips. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

10. When you’re finished, tap “Done” at the top left of the screen.

11. Tap the Share button at the bottom of the screen and choose where you want to send the completed movie.

caption The completed video project can be exported and shared. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

