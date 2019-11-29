How to combine videos on your Samsung Galaxy S10 and add or edit transition effects

caption It’s possible to combine multiple videos on a Samsung Galaxy S10, along with other media like still images. source Henry Nicholls/Reuters

You can combine videos on a Samsung Galaxy S10 using the video editor built into the Gallery app.

To combine two videos, open one in the Gallery and then tap the edit button. Then tap “Add” to combine additional videos.

You can also add transitions between the video clips before saving your project.

If you want to edit a video on your Samsung Galaxy S10 – or combine multiple clips into a single video – you’re in luck, because Samsung includes an impressively full-featured video editor right on the phone.

There’s no need to install an additional video editing app. Here’s how to combine videos using your Galaxy S10.

How to combine videos on a Samsung Galaxy S10

1. Start the Gallery app.

2. Locate one of the videos you want to include in your project.

3. Tap the edit button in the lower left corner of the screen (it looks like a pencil).

caption Open the first video clip and then tap the Edit button in the lower left corner. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. Tap “Add” at the top of the screen and then choose a second video to combine with the first one. You can actually choose multiple clips and still images, and then tap “Done” when you’re ready.

caption The Add button lets you choose additional videos and photos from the Gallery. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

5. The timeline for your new video appears at the bottom of the screen. You can tap the transition markers between video clips to add a transition, or leave the default, which is no dissolve (a clean cut).

caption After adding additional clips, you can continue to edit the video. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

6. Tap “Save” at the top of the screen to save your new combined-media video.

