How to combine videos on your Samsung Galaxy S10 and add or edit transition effects

If you want to edit a video on your Samsung Galaxy S10 – or combine multiple clips into a single video – you’re in luck, because Samsung includes an impressively full-featured video editor right on the phone.
There’s no need to install an additional video editing app. Here’s how to combine videos using your Galaxy S10.
How to combine videos on a Samsung Galaxy S10
1. Start the Gallery app.
2. Locate one of the videos you want to include in your project.
3. Tap the edit button in the lower left corner of the screen (it looks like a pencil).
4. Tap “Add” at the top of the screen and then choose a second video to combine with the first one. You can actually choose multiple clips and still images, and then tap “Done” when you’re ready.
5. The timeline for your new video appears at the bottom of the screen. You can tap the transition markers between video clips to add a transition, or leave the default, which is no dissolve (a clean cut).
6. Tap “Save” at the top of the screen to save your new combined-media video.
