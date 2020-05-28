How to comment on Reddit posts or reply to other comments on desktop or mobile

caption It’s easy to leave a comment on Reddit. source BigTunaOnline/Shutterstock

To comment on Reddit, you just need to open a post and select the text editor.

When you comment on Reddit, you can add links, hidden text, code blocks, charts, and more.

All comments will be marked with your Reddit username, and other users will be able to reply to you.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

The social media platform Reddit is hyper-focused on dialogues – starting them, continuing them, and rewarding the most quality contributions.

If you’re ready to engage with Reddit posts, you can get started by commenting.

Here’s how to comment on Reddit, using either the desktop website on your Mac or PC, or the mobile app on your iPhone or Android device.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to comment on Reddit via the desktop website

1. Using any internet browser on your Mac or PC, open Reddit and log into your account.

2. Navigate to the post you want to comment on. This can be nearly any post, as long as it hasn’t been locked or archived.

3. At the bottom of the post, there will be a box to enter text. Click it. You can also click “Reply” under anyone else’s comment.

4. Write out your comment, adding any formatting you want using the bottom toolbar, and then post it by clicking “Comment” in the bottom-right corner of the text box.

caption You can format your comment using the tools at the bottom of the comment box. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

The comment will appear with your username.

How to comment on Reddit via the mobile app

1. Open the Reddit app and sign into your account. If you don’t have the app, you can download it from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

2. Navigate to the post you want to comment on. This can be nearly any post, as long as it’s not archived or locked.

3. The space to compose your post will appear at the bottom of your screen. Tap “Add a comment” there. You can also tap “Reply” underneath someone else’s comment to reply to that comment.

caption The “Add a comment” space will be at the bottom of the screen in the Reddit mobile app, regardless of where you’ve scrolled within the post. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

4. Write out your comment, adding any formatting that you want, and then tap “Send” in the top-right when you’re ready to post.

caption The posting area in the mobile app has less formatting options than the desktop website. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

The comment will be posted with your username.

Related coverage from Tech Reference: