How to connect AirPods to your Apple TV device to watch and listen to your favorite TV shows and movies privately

caption Connect your AirPods to your Apple TV for private, uninterrupted viewing and listening. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

You can connect your AirPods directly to your Apple TV by pairing them through the “Bluetooth” option in your television’s “Settings” menu.

Once your Airpods connect to your Apple TV, they can be used to control video playback the same way the wireless headphones control your audio devices.

To successfully connect your Airpods and watch your favorite movies and shows, the Apple TV must be running tvOS 11 or later.

From tablets and smartphones to laptops and smart TVs, there have never been more ways to watch your favorite entertainment. But having the ability to connect just about anywhere doesn’t mean that everyone around you does. Where and when you’re watching isn’t always ideal when you’re out in public, but late-night watches and cramped shared spaces can make keeping the noise down for you and those around you difficult.

If you want to hear your favorite shows and movies over the chaos or if you’re trying not to disturb your family members or roommates but don’t want to watch on your iPhone, consider connecting your headphones to the TV set for private listening. If you’re an Apple TV user with a device running tvOS 11 or later, you can pair your AirPods to the box using Bluetooth technology, ensuring those around you can carry on, and you can focus on watching.

Once your iPods are paired to your Apple TV, you can control what you watch the same way you manage your audio with AirPods – with a few simple taps.

Here’s how to do it.

How to connect your Airpods to an Apple TV

1. Insert your AirPods into their case with the lid open.

caption If you close the lid of your Airpods, they can’t connect with your Apple TV. source Dave Smith/Business Insider

2. Hold the small white pairing button on the back of the case until the status light flashes.

3. Open the Settings menu on your Apple TV.

caption With AirPods paired, your video will automatically pause when you remove the earbuds from your ear. source Philip Sowels/MacFormat Magazine/Future via Getty Images

4. Select “Remote and Devices.”

5. Choose the “Bluetooth” option.

6. Select your AirPods from the list of devices displayed.

