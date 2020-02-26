How to connect your Apple TV device to Wi-Fi to stream video and use apps

You need to connect your Apple TV to Wi-Fi in order to stream movies and shows and use apps.

To connect an Apple TV to Wi-Fi, you’ll need to head to your Network settings menu.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Your Apple TV will turn on without an internet connection, but it needs the internet to use any streaming app.

You can use an ethernet cable, but running a wire all the way from your router to your TV and Apple TV can be troublesome. In this case, you might want to use Wi-Fi.

It’s easy to connect your Apple TV to Wi-Fi. However, the way to do it differs slightly depending on what Apple TV model you have.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to connect your Apple TV to Wi-Fi

There are two methods to connect your Apple TV to Wi-Fi, depending on your device.

On an Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K

1. Open the Settings app, which has an icon that looks like a gear.

2. Scroll down to and open “Network.”

caption Open the “Network” settings page. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

3. Click on the box under “Connection.”

4. Your Apple TV will scan for nearby Wi-Fi networks. Once it appears, scroll down to and select your network in the list.

5. Enter your password on the authentication page.

caption You’ll need to enter the password for your Wi-Fi network. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

6. When done, your network will be listed as the top network, separated from the list of the rest of available networks. On the Network page, your Wi-Fi network will be listed in the box under “Connection.”

caption Networks you’ve connected to in the past will be prioritized in the list. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

On an Apple TV 2nd or 3rd Generation

1. Open the Settings page and click on “General.”

2. Scroll down and select the tab labeled “Network.”

3. Your Apple TV will scan for Wi-Fi networks. Click on your Wi-Fi network’s name in the list once it appears.

4. Enter your password on the authentication page. Once you’ve entered the correct password, your network will be listed as the one your Apple TV is currently using.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: