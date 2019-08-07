How to connect any Bluetooth headphones to your Windows-based PC

caption You can connect Bluetooth headphones to your PC in a few quick steps. source Shutterstock

If your computer is equipped with Bluetooth (and these days, most are), then you can connect Bluetooth headphones to your PC in the same way you use them with your smartphone.

You can connect your headphones to the PC using the Devices section of the Settings app on your PC.

Some headphones can be connected to two devices at once, so you may be able to use the headphones with your phone and PC simultaneously.

You probably already know how to pair Bluetooth headphones with your smartphone, but it might not be quite so obvious how to do this on your Windows computer.

The good news is the process is surprisingly similar, and in just a few clicks you can use the same wireless headphones on your PC when you’re sitting behind the desk that you use on your phone when you’re out on the move.

How to connect Bluetooth headphones to your PC

1. Start by making sure you know how to put your headphones in Bluetooth pairing mode.

Usually, you do this by holding the power button for several seconds, or until a status light on the headphones starts to blink.

If you’re not sure, check the headphones’ user guide or website for setup instructions.

caption Make sure you know the process for starting the headphone’s pairing mode, which is usually pressing and holding the power button for 5 to 10 seconds. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

2. On your PC, choose Settings from the Start menu. It’s the gear-shaped icon above the Power button. If you prefer, you can also find the Settings app by typing “settings” in the Start menu search box.

3. Click “Devices.”

4. The Devices page should automatically open to the “Bluetooth & other devices” section. If it doesn’t, click “Bluetooth & other devices” in the pane on the left.

caption The Bluetooth & other devices page is where you can add new devices to the PC. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

5. Make sure that Bluetooth is turned on. If it isn’t, click the button so it turns blue.

6. Click “Add Bluetooth or other device,” and then in the Add a device window, click “Bluetooth.”

7. Place your headphones in Bluetooth pairing mode.

8. After a few moments, the headphones should appear in the list of devices. When you see the headphones, click it.

caption Click the name of the headphones when you see it show up in the list. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

9. Depending upon the headphones, they will either connect right away, or you might need to enter a Bluetooth passcode in Windows. If you see a passcode request, enter the code from the headphone’s user guide. More often than not, if a passcode is used at all, it’s just 0000 (four zeros).

10. After the connection is complete, you’ll see a message indicating the headphones are connected to the PC. You can click “Done” and close the Settings window.

You can pair your Bluetooth headphones with multiple devices, like your smartphone and PC. But keep in mind that depending upon your specific model of Bluetooth headphones, you may only be able to connect it to one device at a time.

If you have trouble connecting the headphones to your phone after completing this setup, you might need to disconnect the headphones from the PC or turn off the PC’s Bluetooth if you want to connect to the phone when you’re still in Bluetooth range of the computer.

