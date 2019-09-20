How to connect Bluetooth headphones to your PS4 if they’re compatible with the console

caption You can’t connect all Bluetooth headphones to the PS4 — here are some of the specific ones you can use. source Shutterstock

You can connect Bluetooth headphones to a PS4, but only if they are compatible with the PS4.

Most standard Bluetooth headphones are not compatible with the PS4, so you will need to make sure you have Bluetooth headphones that are specifically geared to the PS4.

Some Bluetooth headphones come with a special dongle that you need to plug in to the controller or console to properly connect to your PS4.

It’s liberating to connect a wireless headset to your gaming console.

While you might want to “cut the cord” and use Bluetooth headphones on your PS4, there’s an important caveat: the PS4 uses a special version of Bluetooth for audio, and so most Bluetooth headsets are not compatible.

To ensure that you can connect a headset to your console, make sure it’s specifically branded as compatible with the PS4.

Some models that are PS4 compatible include Sony’s own PlayStation Platinum Wireless Headset, as well as the Turtle Beach Stealth 600, SteelSeries Arctis 7, and the Razer Thresher.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to connect Bluetooth headphones to a PS4

If you have a headset that is compatible with the PS4, or you want to test a Bluetooth headset and see if it works, follow these steps to pair the headphones with the PS4.

1. Following the instructions provided with your headphones, put it in pairing mode. Usually, this entails holding the power button for six to ten seconds.

2. On the PS4, select “Settings.”

3. Select “Devices.”

caption You can try to pair your Bluetooth headset in the Devices menu in Settings. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

4. Select “Bluetooth Devices.”

5. If the headset is in pairing mode, it should appear in the list of Bluetooth devices. You may need to wait a few moments while the PS4 searches for nearby Bluetooth devices.

6. Select the headset. Wait while it tries to connect.

caption Choose the headset when you see it appear in the list of Bluetooth devices. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

7. You might need to complete the process by registering the device.

caption Register the headset if required. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

8. If your headset is compatible, you’ll see a success message and will be able to use your headset wirelessly.

Some wireless headsets are PS4-compatible by including a dongle which you can plug into the controller or the console. Check your headset instructions and packaging to see if it includes a PS4 dongle.

caption Some headsets include a special dongle that you need to insert in the PS4 for it to work correctly. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

