How to connect your iPad to a projector in 3 different ways

caption It’s easy to connect an iPad to a projector to stream content to a larger display. source Shutterstock

You can connect an iPad to a projector with an adapter cable, through an Apple TV, or with a single cable on certain projectors.

Most projectors have VGA and HDMI ports, and you can use either to connect your iPad, provided you have the right adapter cable and a VGA or HDMI cable.

You can also connect your Apple TV box to a projector via HDMI, and then mirror your iPad’s screen to the Apple TV, so it appears on the projector.

Some newer projectors offer a direct connection to your iPad with a single cable, although this is rare.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

An iPad screen is the perfect size for lots of activities – typing emails, creating songs with Garage Band, watching a show while you lie on the couch, and more.

But for some activities, your iPad’s screen can feel a bit small. And if you have to present a slideshow or video to a larger group, the iPad is hardly the right screen to use.

Fortunately, you can connect your iPad to a projector and cast the same images seen on its small screen onto a much larger display. Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to connect your iPad to a projector with an adapter cable

Your projector likely has a VGA port or HDMI port, and you will need to get an adapter to connect it to your iPad. HDMI is usually the way to go, as it supports both video and audio, while VGA doesn’t support sound.

Fortunately, it’s easy to find adapters that have both VGA and HDMI inputs as well as adapters for one or the other. Just keep in mind that you will also need a VGA or HDMI cable to run between the adapter and the projector.

You should also double check your iPad port – most iPads have lightning ports (so you’d want a lightning adapter), but recent iPad Pro models have replaced the lightning port with USB-C, so you’d want a USB-C adapter for these iPads.

How to connect your iPad to a projector with Apple TV

You can also use an HDMI cable to connect your Apple TV box to a projector, but note that you may need to work with the setup menu on the projector for it to find the Apple TV.

Then, with your Apple TV and iPad on the same Wi-Fi network, just swipe up from the bottom or down from the top right to open the Control Center and then tap Screen Mirroring.

For more information on how to connect your iPad to Apple TV, read our article, “How to connect an iPad to your TV in 2 different ways.“

How to connect your iPad to a projector with a single cable

Some newer projectors, like the Bijou portable projector, can connect to your iPad with just one cable.

This projector has a USB-C port, so you’ll simply need a lightning to USB-C cable to connect your iPad (unless you have the recent iPad Pro models, in which case you’d need a cable with two USB-C ends).

caption The Bijou portable projector connects to your iPad with one cable. source Steven John/Business Insider

You can make the projection bigger by moving it further away from the surface you are projecting onto – Bissou recommends a distance of about two meters.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: