How to connect an iPhone to your LG Smart TV with a free third-party app, to mirror and stream content between devices

- source
- Shutterstock
- You can connect an iPhone to your LG Smart TV using a third-party app.
- The free TV Assist app allows you to connect your iPhone to an LG Smart TV and mirror any content on your iPhone to the TV.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
LG’s line of Smart TVs are – for all intents and purposes – technically more compatible with the operating system of Android phones.
However, thanks to enterprising third-party apps, Apple loyalists still have plenty of ways to mirror their iPhones to LG Smart TVs.
And mirroring is a great, user-friendly way to connect your device to a larger screen, allowing you to cast content on a Smart TV – just like AirPlay Mirroring through an Apple TV.
Mirroring has other uses as well, allowing you to wirelessly transmit photos, presentations, and other content quickly and seamlessly to a LG Smart TV.
After testing several third-party mirroring apps, we found an app that’s free, surprisingly simple to use, and (mostly) high-functioning. Here’s how to use it.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
iPhone 11 (From $699.99 at Best Buy)
Samsung Galaxy S10 (From $749.99 at Best Buy)
LG OLED C9PUA (From $1,599 at Best Buy)
How to connect your iPhone to an LG Smart TV
Here are eight simple steps for mirroring your iPhone to an LG Smart TV with the free TV Assist app:
1. Open the App Store on your iPhone.
2. Search for the “TV Assist” app and install it.
- source
- Emma Witman/Business Insider
3. Open the TV Assist app.
4. Allow the app to access any type of content you’d like to mirror to your TV, such as your iPhone’s camera or microphone.
- source
- Emma Witman/Business Insider
5. Make sure both your iPhone and LG Smart TV are on the same local wireless network or casting will not be possible. You may need to disable any VPN services on the iPhone.
6. That’s pretty much it – you can sign into as many third-party streaming or uploading services as you care to within the app, allowing you to access content beyond just what’s physically on your phone.
You may notice that there are several other mirroring apps in the App Store. Some are pricey. Some are prone to crashing. Some are both.
After testing these apps, we found TV Assist to be the best all-around compromise.
The free version is highly serviceable on its own, and the ads are not terribly invasive, although there is also a paid version that removes ads and allows unlimited media storage within the app.
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to connect your iPhone to a TV in two different ways
-
How to connect an iPad to your TV in two different ways
-
How to connect your Mac computer to a TV, and use a TV as a mirrored screen or second monitor
-
How to turn on AirPlay on a Mac computer, for screen mirroring on larger displays like an Apple or smart TV