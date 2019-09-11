How to connect your iPhone to Wi-Fi in 2 different ways, to either a visible or hidden network

By
Meira Gebel, Business Insider US
-
You can connect your iPhone to Wi-Fi in two main ways.

caption
You can connect your iPhone to Wi-Fi in two main ways.
source
Getty/Carl Court

  • You can connect your iPhone to Wi-Fi in a few simple steps, whether you’re connecting to a visible, listed network or a hidden network.
  • Connecting to a Wi-Fi network can be done either in an iPhone’s Settings app or in its Control Center, but you’ll have to go through your Settings to connect to a network for the first time.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Whether you’re a new iPhone user setting up your phone for the first time, or you need to connect to a new network, knowing how to find an connect to a specific Wi-Fi network is an essential step. Wi-Fi allows users to connect to the internet via a router or network without using cellular data.

All generations of iPhones have the ability to connect to Wi-Fi. Doing so is simple and can be done in just a few steps, whether you are trying to connect to a public, private, or hidden Wi-Fi network. Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

iPhone Xs (From $999.99 at Best Buy)

iPhone X (From $899.99 at Best Buy)

How to connect your iPhone to a visible Wi-Fi network

1. Launch Settings, shown here using an iPhone X.

2. Scroll to find Wi-Fi in the Settings menu, and tap.

Find Wi-Fi in your Settings.

caption
Find Wi-Fi in your Settings.
source
Meira Gebel/Business Insider

3. Make sure the Wi-Fi button is enabled first (if it is, the slider will appear green).

Make sure your Wi-Fi is on.

caption
Make sure your Wi-Fi is on.
source
Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. Select the Wi-Fi network you wish to connect to by tapping on the name.

5. Enter the password for the selected Wi-Fi network.

Enter the password

caption
Enter the password
source
Meira Gebel/Business Insider

6. Tap Join in the upper right-hand corner.

How to connect your iPhone to a hidden Wi-Fi network

1. Launch Settings from your iPhone’s home screen.

2. Tap Wi-Fi.

3. Scroll to the bottom of the listed networks and then tap “Other…”

Scroll to the bottom of the listed networks and tap

caption
Scroll to the bottom of the listed networks and tap “Other…”
source
Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. Type in the name of the network (this is case sensitive, so make sure to type it out exactly).

Type in the network name.

caption
Type in the network name.
source
Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. Next, select the security type of the network you’ve typed.

Select the network's security type.

caption
Select the network’s security type.
source
Meira Gebel/Business Insider

6. After selecting the security type, tap “Other Network” to return to the previous screen.

7. Type in the password.

Type the password then tap Join.

caption
Type the password then tap Join.
source
Meira Gebel/Business Insider

8. Tap “Join” in the upper right-hand corner.

To know if you’re connected, make sure there is a blue check mark next to the network name.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: