How to connect your iPhone to Wi-Fi in 2 different ways, to either a visible or hidden network

- You can connect your iPhone to Wi-Fi in a few simple steps, whether you’re connecting to a visible, listed network or a hidden network.
- Connecting to a Wi-Fi network can be done either in an iPhone’s Settings app or in its Control Center, but you’ll have to go through your Settings to connect to a network for the first time.
Whether you’re a new iPhone user setting up your phone for the first time, or you need to connect to a new network, knowing how to find an connect to a specific Wi-Fi network is an essential step. Wi-Fi allows users to connect to the internet via a router or network without using cellular data.
All generations of iPhones have the ability to connect to Wi-Fi. Doing so is simple and can be done in just a few steps, whether you are trying to connect to a public, private, or hidden Wi-Fi network. Here’s how to do it.
How to connect your iPhone to a visible Wi-Fi network
1. Launch Settings, shown here using an iPhone X.
2. Scroll to find Wi-Fi in the Settings menu, and tap.
3. Make sure the Wi-Fi button is enabled first (if it is, the slider will appear green).
4. Select the Wi-Fi network you wish to connect to by tapping on the name.
5. Enter the password for the selected Wi-Fi network.
6. Tap Join in the upper right-hand corner.
How to connect your iPhone to a hidden Wi-Fi network
1. Launch Settings from your iPhone’s home screen.
2. Tap Wi-Fi.
3. Scroll to the bottom of the listed networks and then tap “Other…”
4. Type in the name of the network (this is case sensitive, so make sure to type it out exactly).
5. Next, select the security type of the network you’ve typed.
6. After selecting the security type, tap “Other Network” to return to the previous screen.
7. Type in the password.
8. Tap “Join” in the upper right-hand corner.
To know if you’re connected, make sure there is a blue check mark next to the network name.
