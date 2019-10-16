How to connect your Mac computer to a Bluetooth speaker for streaming audio

caption You can connect your Mac to any Bluetooth speaker in a few steps. source Reuters/Robert Galbraith

To connect your Mac to a Bluetooth speaker, you need to go into your computer’s System Preferences.

The Bluetooth speaker that you want to connect your Mac to should also be set to pairing mode, so your computer can detect it.

Some Bluetooth speakers may have a simple toggle to become discoverable, but others may require a few more steps.

While your Mac may have a wide access to media, they don’t always have the best speakers.

Luckily, you can project your computer’s audio to any Bluetooth-enabled speaker using your Mac’s Bluetooth wireless connection.

The Bluetooth function on your Mac makes connecting to a speaker easy, and allows you to broadcast your music without any physical connections.

How to connect your Mac to a Bluetooth speaker

1. Make sure your speaker is set to be discoverable by other devices, usually by putting it into “pairing mode.”

On some speakers, this can be accomplished by flipping a switch, while others may require a few more steps.

For example, on an Amazon Echo you will likely have to sign in to your Amazon account to make it discoverable.

2. Once your speaker is in pairing mode, click on the Apple logo in the upper-left corner of your Mac’s screen.

3. Click on System Preferences.

4. Click on the Bluetooth logo in the third row of your System Preferences.

caption Open your Mac’s Bluetooth menu. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

5. Your speaker should be listed under “Devices.” If you don’t see your speaker listed in your Bluetooth devices, check your device again to make sure it’s in pairing mode.

6. Double-click your device’s name, or right-click it and select “Connect.”

caption You can connect by right-clicking. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

7. Your Mac may then ask you to accept the connection; in this case, simply click on “Accept.”

8. Any sound from your Mac will now come through your Bluetooth speaker.

If you want to disconnect your Mac from your speaker, go back into the Bluetooth menu and right-click on the speaker, and then click “Disconnect.”

Once your Mac and your speaker are paired, the speaker should always show up in your Mac’s Bluetooth devices list. In some cases, your Mac may default to the Bluetooth for audio as soon as it turns on.

