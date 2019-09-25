How to connect a PS4 controller to your PC in 2 different ways

caption The way to connect a PlayStation 4 controller to your PC differs based on what games you’re playing. source George Dolgikh/Shutterstock

You can connect a DualShock PS4 controller to your PC via a USB cable or Bluetooth.

If you only want to use the PS4 controller with Steam games, just connect it to your PC using a USB cable, and it’ll work automatically.

To use the PS4 controller with other games, you can connect it via Bluetooth, or easily configure the controller using a program called DS4Windows.

If you love playing games on your PS4 and want the same DualShock controller experience on your PC, you’re in luck – it’s easy to connect a PS4 controller to a Windows computer. In fact, there are several different ways to do it.

The simplest approach: If you play all your PC games through Steam, you can simply connect your DualShock controller to the PC using a USB cable. It’ll be recognized automatically, and simply work in any Steam games that have controller support.

If you want to use your PS4 controller on your PC outside of Steam, you can either connect it via Bluetooth (if your computer has Bluetooth built in) or use a USB cable with an additional, free program that allows the controller to work with Windows.

How to connect a PS4 controller to your PC using Bluetooth

1. Click the Start button in Windows and click the Settings icon, which looks like a gear. You can find it directly above the Power button, used to shut down the PC.

caption Click the gear-shaped icon to open Settings. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

2. In the Windows Settings search box, type “Bluetooth.” In the dropdown of suggested search results, click “Bluetooth and other device settings.”

caption Find the Bluetooth controls in the Settings app. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

3. Make sure Bluetooth is turned on. The button should be switched to the right.

4. Make sure your PS4 is turned off or in rest mode, so the controller isn’t actively connected to it. Press and hold the PS and Share buttons on the controller for at least three seconds, until you see the light at the top of the controller start flashing.

caption Put the controller in pairing mode by holding the PS and Share buttons for three seconds. source Amazon

5. Click “Add Bluetooth or other device.”

6. On the Add a device page, click “Bluetooth.”

7. Click “Wireless Controller” in the list of available devices. You might be asked to enter a code – if so, just enter “0000.”

caption Select the controller when it appears in the list of available Bluetooth devices. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

Your controller should connect automatically.

How to connect a PS4 controller to your PC without Bluetooth

You can connect your controller even if your computer doesn’t have Bluetooth, using a utility called DS4Windows.

1. Download DS4Windows from GitHub. Look for the latest version on the page – as of this writing, it should be “DS4Windows_1.7.17_x64.zip” – and click the zip version of the file.

caption Download and install DS4Windows to be able to use a PS4 controller on your PC. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

2. Install DS4Windows by opening the Zip file and double-clicking DS4Updater.

3. Connect your PS4 controller to the PC using a USB cable.

