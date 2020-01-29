How to connect your Spotify account to Alexa on your Amazon smart speaker

- You can connect Spotify to Alexa on your Amazon Echo, allowing you to use Alexa to play music using your Spotify account.
- Alexa can play Spotify music using either the free version of Spotify or Spotify Premium.
- Once your Spotify account is linked to your Echo device, you can ask for specific songs, artists, or genres, or just say “Alexa, play Spotify.”
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Spotify allows you to create perfectly curated playlists, with the ability to add music, podcasts, news, and more. So wouldn’t it be convenient if you could access all that content through your Amazon Echo device?
Luckily, you can – and quite easily, too. It won’t take you much longer to set up Spotify on your Echo than it will to read the rest of this article, so in no time you’ll be saying: “Alexa, play my discovery mix!”
To do this, you’ll just need to use the Alexa app on your iPhone or Android device. Here’s how to connect your Spotify account to Alexa on your Amazon Echo device.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
Amazon Echo (From $99.99 at Amazon)
iPhone 11 (From $699.99 at Best Buy)
Samsung Galaxy S10 (From $899.99 at Best Buy)
How to connect your Spotify to an Alexa device
1. Open the Amazon Alexa app on your iPhone or Android device, then tap the three lines in the top corner. Select “Settings” from the menu.
- source
- Steven John/Business Insider
2. Scroll down and tap “Music” or “Music & Podcasts.”
- source
- Steven John/Business Insider
3. Tap “Link New Service.”
4. Tap “Spotify,” then tap the “ENABLE TO USE” button.
- source
- Steven John/Business Insider
5. Log into your Spotify account when prompted to complete linking the platform to your device.
Once it’s linked, you can start playing Spotify with just your voice. Try saying: “Alexa, play Spotify.”
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to make Alexa work on your iPhone, and use it with or without an Amazon Echo
-
‘Can Alexa play YouTube?’: Not directly – here’s how to play YouTube on an Alexa-enabled speaker with a Bluetooth-paired device
-
‘Does Alexa work with a Samsung Galaxy S10?’: Yes, it does – here’s how to make Alexa your new digital assistant
-
How to connect Alexa to a Roku device, so you can control your Roku with voice commands
-
How to enable and use Siri on any iPhone X model in 2 different ways