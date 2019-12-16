How to connect Spotify to your Google Home, and control your music with voice commands

By
Dave Johnson, Business Insider US
-
It's possible to connect Spotify to your Google Home for easier access to your music.

caption
It’s possible to connect Spotify to your Google Home for easier access to your music.
source
Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Whether you have a free, ad-supported Spotify account or you pay for Spotify Premium, you can connect your Spotify account to Google Home.

Once you do this, you’ll be able to control your music with voice commands and play it through any Google smart speakers you own.

Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

Google Home (From $99.99 at Best Buy)

iPhone 11 (From $699.99 at Best Buy)

Samsung Galaxy S10 (From $899.99 at Best Buy)

How to connect Spotify to Google Home

1. Start the Google Home app on your iPhone or Android phone.

2. Tap the plus sign at the top left of the screen.

3. Tap “Music and audio.”

4. In the More music services section, tap “Spotify” and then tap “Link Account” in the pop-up window.

You should find Spotify at the bottom of the Music page in the Google Home app.

caption
You should find Spotify at the bottom of the Music page in the Google Home app.
source
Dave Johnson/Business Insider

5. On the Spotify page, sign into your Spotify account.

Sign into your Spotify account.

caption
Sign into your Spotify account.
source
Dave Johnson/Business Insider

6. On the terms and conditions page, tap “Agree.”

7. On the Music page, you should now see Spotify is connected to Google Home and set as the default music service. If you’d prefer to make a different service the default, you can tap a different option. Close the window and start listening to music.

Your Spotify account should now be configured as your default music service in Google Home.

caption
Your Spotify account should now be configured as your default music service in Google Home.
source
Dave Johnson/Business Insider

How to control Spotify using Google Home

You can give Spotify a lot of plain-English commands through your Google smart speaker.

Since it understands a lot of variations, you should feel free to experiment. If you have specified Spotify as your default music service, then you don’t need to say “on Spotify,” since that will always be implied.

Remember to preface each of these commands with “Hey Google” or “OK Google:”

  • Play Discover Weekly.
  • Play “Magic Bus” by The Who.
  • Play music by the Beatles.
  • Play some jazz.
  • What is this song?
  • Pause the music.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: