How to connect your Strava fitness app to the Health app on your iPhone

caption You can connect Strava to the Health app on your iPhone to stay on top of your workouts and health. source Strava

You can easily connect Strava to the Health app on your iPhone and allow both applications to share data for a comprehensive look at your overall health and exercise levels.

You can sync the two apps directly in the Strava app.

Connecting Strava to the Health app on an iPhone means that activities and data recorded on the Health workout app will be synced to Strava, and vice versa.

Note that only workouts completed on the Apple Watch Workout app will be able to sync to Strava.

Here’s how you can connect Strava to the Health app.

How to connect Strava to the Health app on an iPhone

1. Open up the Strava app on your iPhone and log into your account.

2. Select the profile icon at the bottom of the screen.

3. Click on the gear icon to open up your settings.

4. Hit “Applications, Services, and Devices.”

caption Tap “Applications, Services, and Devices.” source Kelly Laffey/Business Insider

5. Next to “Health,” select the plus sign.

caption Select the plus sign next to “Health.” source Kelly Laffey/Business Insider

6. Hit the plus sign again. To confirm that you want to sync Strava to the Health app, hit “Connect” at the bottom of the screen.

7. From here, you’ll be taken to the Health Access page, where you can select which categories to sync. Note that the first set of options allows Strava to update Apple Health with Strava activities. The second set of options allows access to Health so that Strava can complete your profile and upload workouts. You can select “Turn all Categories On” to allow Strava and Health to share all information. You must enable “workouts” in order for your data to be shared.

8. Once you’ve selected your options, hit “Allow” at the top right to give permission.

9. Toggle the “Send to Health” slider to automatically send activities to Health.

caption Toggle the “Send to Health” slider. source Kelly Laffey/Business Insider

10. You can modify the access via the Health app’s settings.

